Browning retires after 26 years with U.S. Bank

Craig Browning’s path toward a career with the National Park Service veered off course back in 1987, but the detour worked out pretty well for both Browning and the Bowling Green community.
Browning, currently U.S. Bank regional president for a multi-county western Kentucky area, retires Friday after 26 years with U.S. Bank and 35 years total in banking.
It almost didn’t happen.
An Edmonson County native, Browning worked summers and weekends at Mammoth Cave National Park throughout his years as a student at Western Kentucky University and was ready to take a full-time position with the park service before a tip from a WKU professor changed those plans.
“Rachel Allen, one of my instructors at WKU, got in touch with me and asked if I would be interested in interviewing at a local bank,” Browning recalled.
That led to a job with First Federal Savings and Loan, all because Allen saw something in Browning that he didn’t even recognize at the time.
“She told me that she recognized during her class that I was a people person,” Browning said. “Even though I wasn’t a finance major, she knew I had capacity to learn banking. She said the people skills were more difficult for many students to come by yet seemed like a natural to me.”
Those people skills have served Browning well.
He rose to oversee not only the six U.S. Bank branches in Bowling Green but dozens of others throughout a region that has at times encompassed parts of Illinois and Tennessee in addition to western Kentucky.
Despite his broad area of responsibility, Browning said he always saw himself as rooted in Bowling Green.
“I never had any interest in relocating to a larger metro area,” he said. “I don’t feel cheated because I wasn’t working in a larger area. This was where I needed to be.”
Browning’s affinity for Bowling Green is demonstrated by his involvement in and leadership of local nonprofits like United Way of Southern Kentucky, the South Central Workforce Development Board and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Craig has been very engaged in the community,” said Rob Bunch, president and CEO of the chamber. “He helped us with the realignment of the workforce development board, and he has also encouraged his team to be engaged and make a difference in the community.
“We’ll miss his leadership in that role, but I have no doubt that he will stay engaged in the community.”
Likewise, United Way of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Debbie Hills looks for Browning to continue his involvement in local nonprofits.
“I’ve been here 23 years and Craig has been involved in United Way for longer than that,” Hills said. “He has been one of our most passionate and committed supporters.
“Wherever his journey takes him, I have no doubt that he’ll still be involved.”
Browning himself said his involvement and leadership in such organizations as the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and the Kentucky Center for Leadership will continue as he figures out his post-banking career.
“I own a few acres near Mammoth Cave,” Browning said. “I’m looking forward to working on the farm, but my career isn’t over.”
Browning said his “greatest sense of accomplishment” comes from being a leader of people, something he hopes to continue after leaving U.S. Bank.
“I’m looking at options,” he said. “I don’t know that it will be in financial services. I don’t know what I want to do next.”