By its very nature, Wednesday's meeting of Warren County Fiscal Court sent a message that the county is not yet ready to abandon coronavirus protocols and return to business as usual anytime soon.
The meeting was virtual, held using Zoom video conferencing, and Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the next scheduled meeting – planned for May 8 – would follow the same format as the county government continues adhering to social distancing rules brought about by an outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Despite pleas in some quarters of the state and nation to resume normal economic activity, Buchanon told those tuning in to the Zoom meeting that it's not yet time to abandon the procedures put in place to slow the spread of a disease that has infected more than 825,000 people in the United States, including at least 3,192 in Kentucky.
"It has certainly been a rough ride, and it's going to be a slow recovery," said Buchanon, who was in the county courtroom by himself as magistrates and department heads joined the meeting online.
With social distancing procedures in place across the nation having brought economic activity to a near standstill, some governors and business leaders have begun calling for a loosening of restrictions. Buchanon made it clear that he's not among them.
"The recovery isn't going to be as fast as some people would like," he said. "We need to do this in a responsible way. I see what they're planning to do in Tennessee and Georgia, and it scares me. It looks like disregard for human lives."
Although Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that Kentucky appears to have hit a "plateau" in its reporting of positive cases of COVID-19, the state is still far from being able to reopen the economy, based on the governor's guidelines.
Beshear's criteria include 14 days of decreasing cases and increased testing capacity, among other benchmarks.
The testing capacity has been enhanced by a partnership with Kroger, which has rolled out drive-through testing at a number of Kentucky locations and could soon be coming to Bowling Green.
Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson said Wednesday that he should know by Thursday the status of bringing drive-through testing to the county.
"In the next day or two we should have an announcement about drive-through testing," Buchanon said. "We're working with the state on getting this accomplished. It's something we absolutely have to have."
In the meantime, both Buchanon and Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell are trying to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the county budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1. Burrell expects to present a draft budget to fiscal court next month, and he anticipates that it will reflect the impact of the pandemic-related slowdown in business activity.
"I won't know the exact revenue effect for about a year on occupational tax and hotel tax revenues, but I plan to estimate a decrease for several revenue lines," Burrell said in an email.
Although COVID-19 issues dominated Wednesday's meeting, the magistrates did take action on some spending and procedural items.
They approved two lease agreements for the Warren County Justice Center, one with the Department of Public Advocacy for $82,551.32 for one year and one with the Department of Unified Prosecutorial System (Commonwealth's Attorney) for $57,687.68 for the year.
The magistrates also approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer to pay $7,269.82 to Tennessee-based North Central Telephone Cooperative for installation of a system at Phil Moore Park that will provide wireless internet service at the park's gymnasium, ballfield areas and main parking lot.
In a memo about the project, Kummer said it will provide 200-megabit-per-second internet service, with the ability to upgrade it to 500-megabit if needed.
Also approved was a $12,000 expenditure needed for work done by Stewart Richey Construction to repair a major water leak at Ephram White Park. A separate expense of $1,413.50 for Stewart Richey to make repairs to a water leak at Basil Griffin Park was approved as well.
The magistrates, in a 5-1 vote with Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings dissenting, approved the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 20.14 acres along Nashville Road near South Warren High School in order for the family of property owner Leon Tarter to develop the property into 60 single-family residential lots, 120 apartment units and some commercial uses.
