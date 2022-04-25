In a room filled with local, state and federal office holders, candidates and political power brokers, one man who isn’t even running for office was the center of attention.
It was Mike Buchanon’s night at Knicely Conference Center as the Republican Party of Warren County held its Lincoln Day Dinner fundraising event Saturday and honored the Warren County judge-executive with its Republican of the Year Award.
Bowling Green and Warren County leaders sang Buchanon’s praises on a video, and speakers like U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and state Sen. Max Wise joined the chorus with their own salutes to the man who will step down at the end of the year after 29 years as the county’s chief executive.
“You have been instrumental in everything that’s happened in Bowling Green and Warren County over the past three decades,” state Sen. Mike Wilson said on the video. “The future of Warren County is bright because of you.”
Most of the accolades were linked to the growth of Warren County, which has seen its population nearly double during Buchanon’s tenure, and to development of such local amenities as the Kentucky Transpark industrial park and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
While acknowledging the growth and the lengthy tenure that he said “started before many of you were born,” Buchanon was quick to dispel the notion that he was a one-man show.
“Nobody accomplishes anything in politics by themselves,” he said as the night’s last speaker at an event that drew more than 250 people. “Many people in this room have worked hard to help me.”
Saying he “had no earthly idea I’d be here 29 years,” Buchanon said the work of local government simply grew on him.
“It’s very gratifying to me to serve on the local level,” Buchanon said. “I’ve been encouraged to run for different offices over the years, but I like serving each day with people who just want to get things done.”
Buchanon said his original emphasis was on economic development but said he came to see the value of such county government functions as emergency management, parks and recreation, and law enforcement.
“I’m pleased that we’ve made a difference in the lives of people,” he said.
The veteran officeholder admitted, though, that the past 29 years haven’t always been smooth. He recalled the battle to get the Transpark established over the objections of environmentalists and preservationists.
“Many people didn’t agree with it (Transpark),” Buchanon said. “Many of them still don’t like me today. But now many of them are happy that they have friends and family working there.”
While the night’s focus was on Buchanon, the GOP politicos took the opportunity to remind themselves that Kentucky is an increasingly red state and to rally their fellow Republicans behind what they see as growing support for conservative ideas.
Wise, a Taylor County resident who now represents a portion of Warren County after the General Assembly’s reapportionment of legislative districts, said Republican legislators “can’t shy away from our conservative principles.”
He used as an example Senate Bill 83, a bill that prohibits transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at public and private schools in the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed that bill only to have it overridden by a General Assembly that has Republican supermajorities in both Houses.
State Sen. David Givens, a Greensburg resident who also now represents a portion of Warren County, echoed Wise’s glee over Senate overrides of Beshear’s vetoes.
“I’m excited about what the future holds when we get a Republican back in the governor’s office,” he said.
State Auditor Mike Harmon, who has announced that he plans to run for governor in 2023, accused Beshear of “focusing on fear over freedom” through his executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need a governor who is going to focus on freedom over fear,” Harmon said. “Our one mission in 2023 should be to make Andy Beshear a one-term governor.”
While he’s out of the political realm now, Buchanon told his fellow Republicans that he’ll continue to be in their corner.
“I’m not retiring. I’m just not running for office again,” he said. “I’ll miss this office, but I’m not going away. I’ll still be your best cheerleader.”
