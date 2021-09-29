Just days into his first term as Warren County judge-executive, Mike Buchanon received a momentous phone call from then-U.S. Rep. William H. Natcher, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
"He called and said, 'Maybe I could help you with a few things,' " Buchanon said Tuesday, recalling that 1994 conversation. "I gave him a list of nine things I wanted to accomplish. He said yes to everything except one, and we got all eight of them done."
That memory of the powerful congressman from Bowling Green was appropriate Tuesday during the 53rd annual meeting of the Barren River Area Development District, held at the Hidden Homestead event venue near Smiths Grove.
Buchanon, whose tenure as judge-executive began in the final months of Natcher's 41-year career in the House of Representatives, now has a reminder of the veteran congressman to display in his office.
Nominated by former Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. CEO Gary Dillard, Buchanon received Tuesday BRADD's William H. Natcher Award for distinguished service in government.
Citing Buchanon's contributions to the growth of Warren County and his efforts to develop the region's economy, Dillard said the veteran judge-executive was the perfect pick for the award that has gone in the past to the likes of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former State Rep. Jody Richards.
"He has served nearly three decades as judge-executive and has been a special person for Bowling Green and Warren County," said Dillard, chairman of the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the Kentucky Transpark industrial park. "He brings people together – Democrats, Republicans and Independents."
That nonpartisan approach was mentioned by Buchanon as he recalled his brief relationship with Natcher, a Democrat who served in Congress until his death March 29, 1994.
"I was fortunate to have known Congressman Natcher," said Buchanon, a Republican. "He was a true gentleman and someone I would certainly want to emulate. He showed me how to work together across party lines to get things done."
Buchanon was presented a plaque by Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken, herself a past winner of the Natcher Award.
Milliken told the crowd of more than 100 people, mostly city and county leaders from throughout the 10-county region served by BRADD, about Buchanon's other accomplishments.
A past president of the Kentucky Judge-Executives Association, Buchanon is a past winner of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year Award and has served in leadership positions with BRADD, Community Action of Southern Kentucky and other local organizations.
The annual meeting was presided over by BRADD Board Chairman Steve Thurmond and BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton, who gave a recap of the development district's accomplishments.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sexton said BRADD administered over the past fiscal year more than $16.2 million in local project investment through its Community and Economic Development Department.
The organization developed more than three dozen grant applications for BRADD communities and established a revolving loan fund that has invested more than $150,000 in 13 area businesses.
Sexton said BRADD provided more than 200,000 meals for seniors throughout the region, and he pointed out that BRADD is the fastest-growing of Kentucky's 15 ADDs.
According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, the 10-county region grew in population by 9.8% from 2010 to 2020.