In 1994, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon cut the ribbon at the National Corvette Museum's grand opening alongside Bowling Green Mayor Johnny Webb.
He was also along for the ride during the years of work it took to bring the Corvette plant to Bowling Green in 1981.
Next year, he will come full circle, joining the NCM as one of only two board members from Bowling Green.
"That just seemed like a giant missing piece," said National Corvette Museum CEO Sharon Brawner.
He may be the first board member who has never driven a Corvette — at least not yet, he said.
It may seem like a random pivot for the retiring 29-year judge executive, but for Buchanon, taking on the role is the logical next step to continue building Bowling Green's workforce development.
Brawner explained it like this:
"Chambers of commerce and others will say, 'We want people to live, work and play in our community.' Well, one of the only ways you're ever going to get there is if you actually turn that around — you play and then you live and then you work."
Buchanon said that his goal during his entire time in political office was to build the community in a way that attracted more people to live and work here. He thinks tourism is the key.
"What brings more people to your community than tourism? And what brings more tourists to Bowling Green than the Corvette Museum?" he said.
“The National Corvette Museum is is part of our sense of pride in Bowling Green and Warren County and I believe that the more successful the Corvette Museum is attracting people from around the world to Bowling Green, the more successful I'll be in workforce development as well.”
Brawner said that Buchanon will bring a perspective unlike the others on the 15-member board.
While most of the board is mostly interested in the car aspect of the Corvette campus, he is more eager to stimulate the tourism side.
He's also been a constant since the board came into existence, Brawner added. She hopes it "speaks volumes" to the Bowling Green community that someone of Buchanon's stature and reputation would volunteer a significant portion of his time to the NCM.
"I think he certainly gives us validity and credibility, as well as his own personal passions," she said. "Clearly we're thrilled to have him on our board.”
Brawner and Buchanon think that the forthcoming Bowling Green Trolley will contribute to their goal to use the Corvette campus as a way to convince tourists to live in the area.
The NCM is the first stop on the trolley ride, which takes tourists to the Historic RailPark and Train Museum, through downtown and on to various key locations on WKU's campus before heading back along State Street.
The BG Trolley will help connect the Corvette campus to the rest of Bowling Green while giving tourists a 360-degree view of what the town has to offer.
"We're out here on this little island on exit 28," Brawner said. "I want us to be right in the center of every conversation.”
In addition to the trolley, Brawner said she's asking for an "aggressive" marketing budget to "raise the profile" of the museum to people both inside and outside the community.
"It can't be passive," she said. "You can't say well, I'm located on the interstate, how hard could it be? I can't tell you the number of people I'll talk to that say, 'Oh gosh, I've driven by there 100 times and I've never stopped in.'"
Improving exit 28 by making it as inviting an entrance as exit 26, Bowling Green's "front door," is one goal of Brawner's.
The second part of the marketing campaign is to show people that NCM isn't just a cars story— it's a story about American history that anyone can enjoy learning about.
"We are America's sports car. There is no other car that can make that claim," Brawner said.
"That is especially important in the times that we are right now as a country — to be able to look to the things that are truly American is something that people tend to be wanting to lean into. and we want them to know that we have an authentic part of that story, right here in Bowling Green, Kentucky."
Right now, Bowling Green is bringing in people from California, Colorado, Chicago and Nashville for work, Buchanon said. He wants to continue that growth mission even after handing over the reins to incoming Judge-Executive Doug Gorman.
"If you can't get people to visit here first, you don't get that opportunity to impress them with what a great place it is," he said. "I think that tourism is is a major key in solving our workforce problems as well as just stimulating the economy here.”