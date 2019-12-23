Buckhead Kitchen and Bar took to Facebook to announce its official closure, effective Monday.
Longtime Bowling Green restaurateur Rick Kelley created what was known as Buckhead Cafe in 2005. From there, the restaurant went through transitions – including a move and rebranding from its 760 Campbell Lane location in 2018 to the Scottsville Road location, which was the former site of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Kelley retired in 2018 but remained a partner in Buckhead Cafe.
“The new concept wasn’t able to shed its image as a lunch-only restaurant, even with the addition of alcohol, which was expected to enhance the evening traffic,” according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page. “Recent negotiations with a Nashville chef and partner to rebrand the restaurant fell through last week, leading to the decision to close.”
The post further states the restaurant’s management was on hand Monday morning to offer employment opportunities to all associates. Calls to the restaurant were not returned Monday.
The post ended with a thank you to all the customers who supported Buckhead.
“We are forever grateful and appreciative of all the support … given (to our) family over the last 40 years in the restaurant industry,” the post stated. “All good things come to an end and 40 years is a long time in the restaurant industry. The tears, the sweat and the time our family has put into the restaurants has been rewarding and hard at the same time. We are so thankful for the incredible staff we’ve had over that 40 years, from management to the servers, cooks, dishwashers and bussers. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have made it this far. Thank you.”
