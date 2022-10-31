National housing sales, predictably, are in line with what was expected when interest rates started rising as a way of taming runaway inflation.
Those higher mortgage rates have led to six consecutive months of declines in home sales, according to the National Association of Realtors, and a 23.8% drop in sales year-over-year.
Mortgage rates jumping from around 3% to more than 7% in a year’s time has put the brakes on a red-hot housing market that was fueled largely by the infinitesimal interest rates brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Or so conventional wisdom goes.
But, while the nation’s home sales are taking a hit, the Bowling Green-area housing market is showing that it’s not conventional.
After five months of what looked to be a cool-off from the record-breaking real estate sales of 2021, the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky is reporting some more record smashing for the month of September.
RASK reported 306 residential units sold in September, up 4.4% from last September, and sales volume reached $82.2 million, up a whopping 16.1% from the same month last year.
“It seems like people are still moving ahead full-force,” said Angi Cline, RASK’s president.
“Our average sales price is up, and new construction continues to thrive.”
This despite an increase in the average monthly mortgage payment of 36% in a year’s time, according to the home-listing site Zillow.
So what gives?
“The resiliency of our real estate market is a testament to the growth of our area and how much people want to live and work here,” Cline said.
It’s hard to argue with that reasoning. With population growth of more than 20,000 from 2010 to 2020, Warren County was already among Kentucky’s fastest-growing areas before recent industrial announcements that are expected to bring thousands more jobs to the area in the coming years.
The Kentucky State Data Center, in fact, projects that Warren County will swell from its current population of around 140,000 to more than 200,000 by the year 2050.
Such growth is fueling a need for what the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County estimates is 3,000 housing units per year to be built over the next few years.
Those are the kind of numbers that lead to a trend-breaking real estate market, one that Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon believes is a barometer for how the local economy is performing.
“The local real estate market ... tells us where we are and where others expect us to be heading,” Buchanon said in a text. “We have a diverse business community, and we have unique circumstances locally and regionally.”
While the local economy is one pillar propping up the real estate business, Buchanon said Bowling Green also benefits from its proximity to one of the country’s fastest-growing cities.
“Nashville’s extreme growth and rising cost of living is pushing many to live nearby rather than in their metro area,” Buchanon said.
The judge-executive said Realtors have told him that people coming to Nashville to work for software giant Oracle are choosing to buy homes in the Bowling Green area.
Cline is also seeing that trend of importing homebuyers from other areas.
Although local real estate prices have inflated along with the price of building materials, Cline said housing in the Bowling Green market is still seen as a bargain by some.
“Many people are moving into our area from California and the Northeast,” she said. “A 1,200-square-foot home in California sells for about $1 million.
“You can sell that, move here, and buy a 3,000-square-foot home for a lot less.”
While lower than the national median price of $384,800, Bowling Green home prices continue to rise along with the growing demand.
September’s average sales price of $268,799 is higher than any month from last year, and that price inflation is keeping the local real estate market on track to break the sales volume record of 2021.
Last year, RASK reported an all-time high of nearly $1.1 billion in total real estate sales in its seven-county region. The residential category alone accounted for $852,885,106 of the total on 3,596 units sold.
Those records could be topped this year, according to RASK Executive Director Jim DeMaio.
So far in 2022 there have been 2,717 sales, with volume reaching $722,984,764. That’s up from 2021, when there were 2,687 sales with a volume of $624,179,958 by the end of September.
As Cline summed it up: “Our market is strong.”