Bowling Green's religious opportunities got an addition Thursday.
Vietnamese immigrant Lan Thi Vo, a Buddhist nun, was approved by the Warren County Board of Adjustments for a conditional-use permit to establish a religious institution on her one-acre property at 126 Girkin Road.
Vo will operate the Nhu Y Buddhist monastery out of the existing residence on the property, with plans to eventually build a 1,000-square-foot meditation building behind the home.
According to the application that was approved unanimously, the monastery will have a maximum of 16 people in the congregation.
Buddhist meditation and worship activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with exceptions for special holidays.
"This is the very first monastery in Bowling Green," said Hong Nguyen, a Vietnamese immigrant who has lived in Bowling Green for 20 years and represented Vo at the meeting. "Vietnamese and other Buddhists in Bowling Green have been traveling to Nashville for worship."
Nguyen said the rural Girkin Road area is a good setting for the monastery, which she said is needed.
"She (Vo) wants to give back to the community and improve the spiritual life of local Buddhists," Nguyen said. "I hope people won't have to drive so far anymore."
The monastery was one of several approvals made by the board of adjustments Thursday.
Also approved:
• Two CUP applications by Dathan J. Cofer of KMD 6 Properties, one to operate two short-term rentals in a duplex at 725 Village Creek Drive and the other to operate four short-term rentals in a fourplex at 141 Coachman Court. Both properties are zoned multi-family residential.
• The CUP application of Samuel and Janet Merideth to operate a short-term rental with a maximum of three rooms for rent at 2947 Detour Road, which is zoned agriculture.
• A CUP application brought by Ashley Dunn and property owner Brad Martens Investments to operate a microblading and eyelash extension salon at 1251 Magnolia Street.
• The CUP application of Laura Gilbert of Historical Efforts LLC to operate a short-term rental on a 0.66-acre site at 243 College St. in Smiths Grove. The property is zoned multi-family residential.
The board of adjustments did not hear for a second time the application of Steven G. Smith and Heather L. Perdue-Smith to operate a flower farm and event venue on properties at 8418 and 8408 Cemetery Road.
The Smiths presented the application for the 30.5-acre property last month, but opposition from neighbors and questions about the number of people who would be allowed to attend events at the site led to the board voting to table the application until October.
Board of Adjustments Chairman Mike Davenport said Thursday that the Smiths had withdrawn the application.