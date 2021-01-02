In an uncertain time, the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday will begin its 30-day session with certainty about at least one thing: Republicans will be setting the agenda.
In what Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer called "a victory for conservative values," the GOP expanded its majorities in the November election and will begin the session with a 30-8 advantage in the Senate and a 75-25 majority in the House.
That is sure to affect this session's top priority, constructing a one-year state budget, and it's certain to make life difficult for Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear. Republican lawmakers are already taking aim in some pre-filed bills targeting Beshear's use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those bills address the governor’s executive order powers in different ways, limiting the length of the orders or requiring the calling of a special session of the General Assembly to validate a declaration of emergency.
State Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, pre-filed a bill that would require the governor to call a special session of the legislature in order for executive orders to continue beyond 15 days.
He anticipates his bill will be merged with a bevy of others to address how the governor can utilize Kentucky Revised Statute 39A.100, which deals with emergency powers of the governor and local chief executive officers.
"The statute was written to address more short-term things," Sheldon said. "I think what you'll see is an attempt to allow this governor or future governors to have the flexibility to react quickly in emergencies but add some accountability when the legislature is not in session."
State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, agreed that reining in the executive branch's emergency powers is a priority.
"I don't think anybody envisioned that we'd be living under emergency powers for eight or nine months without any legislative input," Meredith said.
Limiting Beshear's emergency powers, though, will take a back seat to writing a budget.
The 2020 General Assembly deviated from its normal practice of passing biennial budgets and passed a one-year, $11.4 billion budget because of the uncertainties of the pandemic.
That leaves the current legislature with the task of coming up with another one-year budget and doing it at a time when the pandemic continues to be a drag on the economy.
"I do think the early part of the session will be heavily dedicated to the budget," Meredith said. "We're having to write a budget with a lot of uncertainty."
As a result, many lawmakers expect a budget similar to the one passed in 2020 that included no raises for state employees and no increases for areas including education.
Thanks in part to help from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the state government ended the fiscal year on June 30 with $11.567 billion in receipts and a general fund surplus of $177.5 million.
That surplus, though, was partly due to a strong pre-pandemic economy and the ability to collect taxes on enhanced unemployment benefits.
Projecting tax revenues for the coming months during a continuing economic slump isn't easy, so lawmakers like state Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, are expecting another bare-bones budget.
"We've had the CFG (Consensus Forecasting Group) come up with three different estimates of revenue: low, medium and high," Wilson said. "The last time, we budgeted to the low end. We'll have some additional federal money (from the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress), but we still need to be conservative on the budget."
The emphasis on the budget in this short session will probably mean that legislation addressing such recurring issues as changing the funding mechanism for the state road fund and shoring up the state retirement systems may take a back seat.
Bills addressing both of those issues are among the 212 pre-filed bills listed on the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission website, but Meredith isn't optimistic that he and his colleagues will be able to address them.
"I think the scope of the session will be the budget, COVID relief and the emergency powers," Meredith said. "We also need to address the backlog in unemployment insurance benefits."
The list of pre-filed bills includes such right-leaning legislation as a proposed amendment that would create a new section of the Kentucky Constitution stating that it does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion.
Democrats have filed some progressive legislation, including a bill that would gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2028 and a statewide Fairness Law that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to state discrimination protections in employment, housing and public accommodations.
Although the big Republican majorities make passage of such bills unlikely, state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, promises to be an advocate for both.
"I certainly plan to co-sponsor the minimum wage bill," Minter said. "In supporting the Fairness Law, I am keeping my promise to my constituents. We need federal, state and local protection to make sure everyone is treated fairly."
Minter expects this to be "the strangest session" in memory because of the urgency of passing a budget in a short session and the safeguards that will be in place because of the pandemic.
She said the session will start Tuesday with House members being trained on how to vote remotely from their offices. The 100 representatives will be allowed to vote in the House chamber or in their offices, while the 38 senators will vote in the Senate chamber.
"The House Democratic caucus is committed to wearing masks at all times and social distancing," Minter said. "We're deeply committed to modeling behavior that will keep Kentuckians safe."
