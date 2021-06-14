The hooves of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be heard soon in Bowling Green and Cave City.
The horses will arrive in Bowling Green on June 29, according to Smith Brothers Distributing Co. Sales Manager Jody Stevenson. The horses will be made available for public viewing outside Southern Lanes on 2710 Scottsville Road the next day.
“There will be a few stalls set up outside of the bowling alley,” Stevenson said. “People can watch the horses get fed and bathed.”
After spending another day at Southern Lanes on July 1, the Clydesdales will move to Double Dogs at 1780 Scottsville Road for a July 2 viewing opportunity, Stevenson said.
On July 3, the Clydesdales will take part in a day of festivities in Cave City.
“At 12 p.m. they will be hitched for a parade,” Stevenson said. “They will start on Third Street and finish at the Cave City Convention Center.”
The Clydesdales attract thousands of people to Cave City, Stevenson said. Those who want to go see the horses should plan to “come early and stay late,” he said.
In addition to the Fourth of July fireworks that will follow the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ 5:35 p.m. game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, an evening appearance from the Clydesdales will be included in the day’s entertainment.
“They will go around the field in the same way they do at the St. Louis Cardinals’ stadium,” Stevenson said.
The Clydesdales’ local tour will conclude July 5, Stevenson said. The horses will leave Bowling Green in the morning.
“They create a lot of excitement when they’re in town,” Stevenson said of the Clydesdales.
The Clydesdales last appeared in the area in 2018.
Clydesdales have been associated with Budweiser since 1933, when August Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch gave their father two six-horse hitches to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition, according to the Budweiser Clydesdale online history page.