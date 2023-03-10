Nzuri Posey could hardly contain her excitement as she walked through what is to be her new home, picking out her room as she and her mother, Kendra Alexander, marveled at their surroundings.
The family is moving into the 100th home completed by Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, an occasion that was marked Thursday afternoon by a dedication ceremony that featured remarks from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and others.
After the ceremony, Alexander's reflections on her good fortune were interrupted by 8-year-old Nzuri asking energetically to go back through the house a second time.
"She's been wanting to walk through it and you could see she's overexcited," said Alexander, who had homeownership as a goal after five years of living in rental homes. "I'm super excited, humbled, blessed and highly favored. It's been a struggle renting, but it's nice to have your own home."
Alexander said her mother had lived in a Habitat home and encouraged her to apply for one through the agency as well.
The home is part of a set of 10 newly completed townhomes on Regis O'Connor Boulevard that were completed last year with funding from several sources, including the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, intended to help people displaced by the 2021 tornadoes to find permanent housing.
Beshear shared with the crowd gathered outside the home that when he asked Nzuri to rate her excitement for her new home on a scale of 10, she placed it at "about a thousand."
The governor spoke about Bowling Green's efforts at rebuilding following a deadly natural disaster and commended the progress made on the ground.
"As we are here about a year and a half later, I see the hope, I see the effort and I see the work, and I know these families know that they are not forgotten because every single day people come to work on these homes and start new ones," Beshear said. "I think, for these families and for this community, we are turning the page and I think we are doing it in a way that lives out our faith and values."
Along with dedicating its 100th home, Habitat was awarded $100,000 Thursday from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, set up by the state to help nonprofit agencies recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rodney Goodman, executive director of the local Habitat chapter, said the overall project cost about $1.5 million, with other funding coming from the Kentucky Housing Corporation and individual donations, among other sources.
"Last year was our best financial year ever because so many generous people gave to help people get their lives back together and we're having a pretty good year this year," Goodman said.
In 2022, the local Habitat chapter built 10 homes as part of a BG Strong Build Blitz that kicked off in the spring with an announced plan of a new home built each week.
The actual construction took a little bit longer than planned due to contractor and materials delays, but the community contributions and the demand for affordable housing has Goodman looking at fast-tracking more construction.
The city pumped more than $600,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds into the project.
"This is not a community that sits still, this is a community that is dynamic, always moving forward and always taking on problems head-on, not just individually, but collectively," said Brent Childers, city director of neighborhood and community services.
Keli Reynolds, assistant director of single family programs for the Kentucky Housing Corporation, said that the home dedicated Thursday received a $40,000 cash infusion from KHC, which also sent members to Bowling Green last year to work on the build blitz.
"If we can ever find positives out of disasters, I think partnerships and collaboration have been some of those positive things that have happened," Reynolds said. "We understand that affordable housing has a profound impact on peoples' lives. It's not just a shelter or a place to lay your head, it's a foundation of success."
Goodman noted Thursday that more than 1,000 volunteers put in upward of 17,000 hours of work last year to make the project happen, and Habitat aims to build another 20 homes in the next two years and a community center in the Durbin Estates neighborhood that will also serve as a storm shelter.
It's a breakneck pace for an organization that built its first home in 1991 and commemorated its 75th home just eight years ago.
"If there are folks still renting who are affected by the storms and are looking for a home, they need to go to our website and apply," Goodman said, mentioning available subsidies that can help pay down a mortgage. "There's never been a better time for them to buy a house."