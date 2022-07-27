Building permits Jul 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenJosh Jones (alter single-family residence interior), 800 Nutwood St., residential building, $60,000.Donald and Nick Cook (Oxford Center Apartments), 131 Audley Court, commercial building, $450,000. Premier Sign (Tint World), 416 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Corey Whitlow (new carport), 865 Hope St., residential building, $3,000.Golden Flower, 1284 Three Springs Road, site work, $10,000.Starnes Construction (new pool house), 112 Sharp Point Court, residential building, $70,000. William Wiedower, 2343 Cave Mill Station Blvd., Lot 1-1, sign.Christina Perkins (interior/exterior repair, storm damage), 868 Nutwood St., residential building, $45,000.Ridgeline Contracting (add to single-family residence, covered deck), 913 Pepperidge Drive, residential building, $60,000.Innovatas Construction Group, 5309 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 122, residential building, $258,000.Signature Signs, 1038 Chestnut St., sign.Paul Davis Restoration (Darrell Pierce, alter commercial interior), 908 State St., commercial building, $12,176.Amber Martinez (interior alteration), 1114 Cheyenne Drive, residential building, $3,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Residential Building Residence Building Industry Interior Building Donald Deck Innovatas Construction Group Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRestaurant, more apartments coming to Lovers LaneRape case against BG man goes to grand juryWCPS board recognizes new leadersDouglas E. 'Doug' NeimanSubdivision coming to site near TransparkRobert E. 'Bobby' CashSame vendor, but some changes for city waste haulingProbable cause found in BG rape caseGail Henon MorganRichard Darrel Sweets Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. State News Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track 3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in southern Kentucky Corps' Memphis district gets 2nd new commander in a month Storytelling festival set for September at national park New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence National News AP News Summary at 4:07 a.m. EDT Thousands of N. Carolina offenders can now register and vote Detective: Alex Jones 'most dangerous' type of attack denier Self-described R. Kelly manager pleads guilty to stalking No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B POLITICAL NEWS West Virginia corrections chief Betsy Jividen stepping down GOP's links to extremism surface in congressional primary GOP's links to extremism surface in congressional primary US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView