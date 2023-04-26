Building permits Building permits Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenSpringfield Sign (Scooter’s Coffee, four new poles, attached illuminated signs), 1202 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Myles & Sons Properties, 455 Three Springs Road, short-term rental, $1. Neon Campus (Crossland Community Church, three new attached illuminated signs), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Alex Restoration (Deniese Taylor, covered patio addition to single-family residence), 623 Covington St., residential building, $16,000.SKY Property Management (alter commercial building, stair ramp on fourth floor), 360 E. 8th Ave., commercial building, $40,000.Leon Baity (new single-family residence), 1212 Magnolia St., residential building, $62,750.David Garvin (partial demolition, garage only), 611 Greenlawn Ave., demolition, $2,100.Tristar Transport/dba Premier Sign (CVS, two illuminated pole signs), 1122 Lovers Lane, sign.Thunderdome Fireworks/3 Boys Enterprises, 2445 Nashville Road, tent.Thunderdome Fireworks/3 Boys Enterprises, 5250 Scottsville Road, tent. The Jones. Co. (Tanner Pearson, alter single-family residence), 1940 Twilight Ave., Lot 100, residential building, $60,000.The Jones Co. (Tanner Pearson, alter single-family residence), 2012 Twilight Ave., Lot 88, residential building, $60,000.Signature Signs (Pigtails, one new illuminated attached sign), 2710 Nashville Road, Suite 106, sign.B&R Electric (new storage warehouse), 1328 Prosperity Lane, Lot 862, commercial building, $160,040.Ahin & Sons (patio room addition to single-family residence), 955 Mossy Stone Court, residential building, $6,000.Wild Bird & Nature Store, 901 Lehman Ave., tent.Signature Signs (Poke Fresh Bubble Tea, one new illuminated attached sign), 2710 Nashville Road, sign.Signature Signs (First Choice Wellness, one new non-illuminated attached sign), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.Signature Signs (Aqualand Pool, two new illuminated attached signs), 1260 Campbell Lane.Graf Construction (SKY Property, enclose porch on single-family residence), 1400 Park St., residential building, $10,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Trade Architecture Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown now home to authentic pasta companyMan killed in Plano Road shooting identified'Say Yes to Express'; Warren East student creates cap decorating petitionBG man arraigned in attempted kidnapping caseWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsTwo arrested in BG after 14-year-old overdoses, diesLonnie CowlesMills selected as principal of W.R. McNeill ElementaryJoe Mitchell Motley'Best kept secret in Bowling Green' offers second chances on life Images Videos National News Review: Judy Blume goes Hollywood in ‘Are You There God?...’ AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:04 a.m. EDT Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach Climate solution: Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250M POLITICAL NEWS US to dock nuclear subs in SKorea for 1st time in 40 years Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial in hands of jury weighing conspiracy McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes Prison sex abuse must be rooted out, Justice official says 2024 race won't be like 2020. That's good and bad for Biden Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView