Bumgarner appointed commonwealth's attorney

Kori Beck Bumgarner, who has served as an assistant commonwealth's attorney since 2012, is the new commonwealth's attorney for Kentucky's 8th Judicial Circuit that includes Warren and Edmonson counties.
A Bowling Green native who graduated from Bowling Green High School and Western Kentucky University, Bumgarner was appointed Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Chris Cohron.
Cohron served more than 18 years as Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney before being elected in November to serve as 8th Circuit, Division 1 Judge.
Now Bumgarner will take office Monday in the commonwealth's attorney role that is responsible for prosecuting cases in a judicial circuit that was reconfigured by a 2022 law to include Edmonson County.
“I am honored Gov. Beshear has appointed me to serve as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Edmonson and Warren counties," said Bumgarner in a news release. “I look forward to fulfilling the remainder of this term and seeking election for a full term in November 2023.”
According to the news release, Bumgarner has prosecuted a wide range of felonies from homicide to rape, assault and robbery, and has developed skills trying cases against child predators.
Bumgarner has had 19 jury trials as assistant commonwealth’s attorney. In October, she was promoted to First Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney and took on additional responsibilities of personnel management and community relations.
A 2008 WKU graduate who attended Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University, Bumgarner also has experience as a staff attorney for Circuit Court Judges John Grise and Steve Wilson.
