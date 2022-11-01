Early Halloween treats for local firefighters and emergency responders came from the sky, and the rainfall led to the lifting of a burn ban Sunday in Warren County, followed on Monday by the lifting of a similar ban in Barren County.
Both bans had been in place for nearly a month, with Barren County issuing its ban on Oct. 5 and Warren County on Oct. 7 as southcentral Kentucky experienced an unusually dry fall.
After consulting with the county’s volunteer fire departments, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon on Sunday issued a statement that the ban was being lifted “due to recent rainfall which has ... helped to abate hazardous conditions.”
Buchanon said the ban was put in place Oct. 7 because of what he called “real-life events” affecting county residents.
“We had field fires requiring firefighters’ time and risking their personal safety,” Buchanon said. “At least one resulted in the loss of a home. We kept the ban in place for several weeks because the small amount of rain we’d had was insufficient to abate the drought conditions.”
The rainfall of the past couple of days might have dampened some weekend costume parties, but the moisture was welcomed by firefighters.
Showers earlier last week led Simpson County officials to lift their burn ban, but Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mason Hamilton said he and his fellow fire chiefs preferred to wait on the heavier rains that fell over the weekend.
“The judge (Buchanon) consults with the chiefs association about burn bans,” Hamilton said. “The consensus was that the rain earlier last week wasn’t enough to justify lifting the ban.”
The weekend rains came at the end of what has been another dry month in the Bowling Green area.
According to the Kentucky Mesonet weather monitoring network, Bowling Green had only 1.19 inches of precipitation for the month through Sunday. That’s 1.73 inches below normal and leaves this area 5.07 inches below normal for the year.
Those dry conditions led to another burn ban in July and caused some fire concerns during the summer and recently, Hamilton said.
“Last week, we had a lot of burn complaints, and Smiths Grove had one larger field fire,” Hamilton said. “Most of the larger ones have been due to harvesting of crops.”
Although Warren, Simpson and Barren counties have lifted their burn bans, the southcentral Kentucky region is still in the midst of the fall forest fire season and not all local counties have lifted their burn bans.
Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick said Monday that Logan County’s burn ban is still in place.
Hamilton pointed out that the Kentucky Division of Forestry has its fall burn ban intact. It started Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.
During that period, outdoor burning is banned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.