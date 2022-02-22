Burning garage sets off brush fire Daily News Feb 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A structure fire Monday afternoon spread to the surrounding wooded area, requiring the response of multiple fire departments.According to the Barren River Volunteer Fire Department, Barren River firefighters were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a fire in a detached garage on Jenkins Road.The garage was fully involved and the structure had collapsed as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and keep it from reaching the main residence. Through high winds, the fire spread into the nearby wooded area, involving two or three acres, according to the fire department.Members of the Browning, Hadley, Richardsville and Woodburn volunteer fire departments assisted in containing and putting out the fire in the wooded area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garage Fire Department Firefighter Volunteer Fire Department Social Services Structure Fire Brush Fire Area Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseSuspect in Butler triple slaying charged with sex abuse in WarrenBrothers keep barber shop alive after tornado damageSome county residents howling for leash lawWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsCarol Ann Hullett (Ashby)Student alleges in lawsuit WKU harbors culture that led to rapeRosalyn Elizabeth VolkmanBG woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissors Images Videos State News Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal police shooting Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot Convicted Tennessee pharmacists lose licenses in settlement Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory National News Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter JADE Debuts with Celestial Original Dance Single ‘Lucky Stars’ Airing on MTV Spankin’ New and BETJams The Latest: NATO boss says Russian move 'further invasion' Arbery defendants convicted of hate crimes, lesser charges Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing' Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open POLITICAL NEWS Pot retailer denies executives pressured state officials Indiana Senate panel backs bill without big tax-cut proposal High court takes case involving refusal to serve gay couples GOP saves, advances plan to limit Kansas agency regulations Gov Dan McKee formally announces gubernatorial bid Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView