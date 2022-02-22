A structure fire Monday afternoon spread to the surrounding wooded area, requiring the response of multiple fire departments.

According to the Barren River Volunteer Fire Department, Barren River firefighters were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a fire in a detached garage on Jenkins Road.

The garage was fully involved and the structure had collapsed as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and keep it from reaching the main residence.

Through high winds, the fire spread into the nearby wooded area, involving two or three acres, according to the fire department.

Members of the Browning, Hadley, Richardsville and Woodburn volunteer fire departments assisted in containing and putting out the fire in the wooded area.