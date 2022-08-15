Traffic on the U.S. 31-W Bypass is detoured away from lane closures between East 13th Avenue and Broadway Avenue on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities contractors work to replace a water service line that connects to a 1919 water main under the Bypass. The closure is expected to last through Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, as long as the weather holds. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Traffic signs sitting at the U.S. 31-W Bypass and University Drive roundabout alert motorists that the Bypass is closed between East 13th Avenue and Broadway Avenue as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities contractors work to replace a water service line that connects to a 1919 water main under the Bypass on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The closure is expected to last through Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, as long as the weather holds. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
U.S. 31-W Bypass shut down Monday morning from East 13th Avenue to Broadway Avenue as construction crews began replacing a century-old water main. So far, local businesses have been able to deal with the closure.
Sandy Jones Boussard, owner of Live Active 50 Plus Fitness, prepared ahead of time by drawing up a map to help her clients.
“All of our people are over 50 and up to their 80s, so we planned ahead, drew a nice map and talked to everybody to help people navigate,” Boussard said.
Boussard said the neighboring Spencer’s Coffee lost access to its main drive-through entrance, bringing traffic into the businesses’ shared parking lot.
“The only ones confused are the Spencer’s customers trying to drive through my parking lot … that complicates our parking lot quite a bit,” Boussard said.
Other than that, she said, things are “not too bad.”
Justin Shepherd, owner of Spencer’s Coffee, said business was a little slower than usual but “people understand that it’s not our fault, it’s work that needs to be done and they’re doing it.”
“It’s definitely a little bit slower in terms of traffic coming through, we still have a decent amount of business,” Shepherd said. “But because we’re primarily a drive-through location here and the traffic pattern is different, it’s a little more difficult to get in and out … (we) still have customers but probably not as many as there would normally be.”
Other businesses along the stretch of closed road include Vette City Vapes, KFC, Attitudes by Sherry, Forever Fragrant and Late Nite Sweets N Treats. Places on the north side of the street like Spencer’s can still be accessed through Greenwood Alley off East 13th Avenue.
The closure is expected to last through Friday, but that window could be affected by weather.
Until then, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.