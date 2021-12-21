People whose businesses sustained damage or who lost income as a result of the tornadoes may qualify for relief through the Small Business Administration, but the federal agency can also assist those who fall outside that group.
“We are able to help homeowners and renters as well,” said Tauheedah Mateen, a public affairs specialist with the SBA.
Homeowners may qualify for a low-interest disaster loan of up to $200,000 for repairs or rebuilding, and the SBA can also help renters with up to $40,000 to replace personal property – including vehicles destroyed by the disaster.
For qualified businesses, the SBA makes available what it calls Physical Disaster Loans of up to $2 million, according to an SBA news release. These loans can be used for repairs or replacement of real property, machinery, equipment, fixtures, inventory or leasehold improvements, the agency said.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Feb. 10.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available to small businesses and most nonprofit organizations in counties throughout western Kentucky, including Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren.
That also extends to neighboring counties, including Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Green, Hickman, Larue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, McCracken, McLean, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
The filing deadline to return applications for economic injury damage is Sept. 12.
Storm survivors who apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be referred to the SBA with information about how to apply for a disaster loan. It’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible, the SBA said.
Low-interest disaster loans through the SBA are the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors – and while they cannot duplicate benefits already covered by insurance – the loans can cover insurance gaps, Mateen said.
Mateen said it’s “important not to skip the SBA step.”
Once approved, applicants are not obligated to accept an SBA loan.
However, it’s worth keeping in mind that failure to return the application may disqualify applicants from other possible FEMA assistance, the SBA said in its release.
Survivors should not wait for an insurance settlement before submitting an SBA loan application because they may discover they were underinsured for the deductible, labor and materials required to repair or replace their home.
To apply online, go to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Paper applications can be requested by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
There is no cost to apply for an SBA disaster loan.
– For more information on Kentucky tornado recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
