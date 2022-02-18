Bowling Green’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering a chance for area businesses, clubs and food trucks to be seen by potentially hundreds of people.
The city is looking for such businesses and groups to participate in the annual Bunny Hop Trail at Preston Miller Park from 3 to 6 p.m. March 26.
The event will take place on the paved walking trail at the park and is wheelchair accessible.
City Public Information Officer Debi Highland West said the event drew hundreds of attendees last year and is free for anyone of any age to participate.
“We would love to have people come out and take part in this with us,” West said. “The Easter bunny will be there as well, and we will have multiple activities on the trail that are great for kids. Anytime the city is able to provide free activities for people of all ages and abilities to participate in – that’s what we are here to do as public servants for this community.”
Activities are planned that will incorporate a story trail and a hunt for large eggs. The trail will include an event passport to help participants move from one activity to the next.
The parks department wants to enlist local businesses, charitable organizations and clubs in the area or at Western Kentucky University to hand out free goodies and stuffed eggs along the trail to children.
Food trucks are welcome to set up in the parking lot to further enhance the experience for the public.
If you have a food truck and are interested in participating or if you have a business or other organization and want to hand out free trail treats, call parks department supervisor Christen Graves at 270-393-3734 or email christen. graves@bgky.org.
