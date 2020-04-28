The attorney for Don Lowe has asked the judge in his civil case against former city electrical inspector Rick Maxwell to vacate his recent ruling in favor of Maxwell.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise found earlier this month that not enough evidence exists to show that Maxwell acted with malicious intent to harm Lowe in the months after a 2002 storm damaged Lowe’s Feed and Grain and forced a shutdown of power.
The most recent ruling from the judge stands in contrast with a jury’s finding in 2012 awarding Lowe $970,000 based on its findings that Maxwell made negligent representations to Lowe about the reasons for shutting down the power to his feed mill and the city of Bowling Green also made fraudulent representations to Lowe regarding its decision to deny electricity to the business, which remained without power for 17 months.
Subsequent decisions from the Kentucky Court of Appeals removed the city from the lawsuit and stripped the jury award while directing Grise to find whether Maxwell acted in bad faith in his dealings with Lowe after his business lost power.
Grise reinstated the jury’s verdict against Maxwell after two separate appeals before his decision in favor of Maxwell earlier this month, in which Grise found insufficient evidence of subjective bad faith or an intent by Maxwell to cause harm.
In his motion to vacate the judgment, Lowe’s attorney, Charles Greenwell, called Grise’s latest ruling a “shocking reversal” in light of the jury’s findings eight years earlier.
Greenwell argued that evidence in the case established that Lowe’s feed mill was in compliance with the National Electric Code before the storm and was also certified by Maxwell as compliant after Lowe repaired his business.
Lowe contends Maxwell concealed information from him for a few months after the storm damage regarding how to bring his business into compliance.
“Maxwell willfully or maliciously withheld information within his knowledge about what it would take to restore electricity, and during the same time provided false information to Lowe and tried to force Lowe to demolish the mill building or incur the cost to rewire the whole building,” Greenwell said in his motion filed in Warren Circuit Court. “All the while, Maxwell knew that the mill building did not have to be demolished ... a new breaker and repair of the storm damages were all that was needed.”
Greenwell argued that there was “substantial evidence” at trial to show that Maxwell “abused his power and the code enforcement process” to prevent Lowe from making the repairs he needed to reopen his business.
“I just think there’s something that happened here between the last hearing and the current hearing that’s caused the judge to switch sides, so to speak, and I believe that invades the province of the jury considering some of the statements made in the judgment,” Greenwell said Monday. “We just want to make sure we understand as much as we can why he’s changed his position before taking him up on appeal.”
In his most recent ruling, Grise said the city and Maxwell were “inexcusably indifferent, unhelpful and unclear” during the time frame when Lowe was attempting to find out what he needed to do to reopen, but also noted there was scant evidence to support a finding that Maxwell maliciously intended to hurt Lowe.
Greenwell said he would request a hearing and oral arguments for a future date.
A message requesting comment left with Maxwell’s attorney, Tom Kerrick, was not returned Monday.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
