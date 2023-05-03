Butler, Barren and Warren counties get federal funds for parks projects

By the time the winter weather rolls in this year, Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps hopes to have a trail from the Butler County town to the Green River built and walkable.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear named the 1.22 mile, 5-foot wide gravel path as one of 37 Kentucky projects awarded Land and Conservation Fund grants by the federal government and reviewed by the National Park Service.
“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” Beshear said in a news release. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”
The path will start at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Veterans Way, run through key parts of the city, and end at the river. At the river end, the city plans to put in a boat dock.
It has also applied to set up a farmers market there, Phelps said.
“It gives more accessibility, not just for walkers, but for a lot of people who don’t have a lot of transportation,” Phelps said.
The $69,000 project will include benches, signage and a restroom facility. Phelps said it shows off Morgantown’s development.
“I hope this shows we’re building a more usable city,” he said.
Two other southcentral Kentucky localities received project grants – one in Park City and the other in Warren County.
In Barren County, a full outdoor basketball court and outdoor bocce ball court will be built right off the walking trail at Bell’s Tavern Park, said Larry Poteet, Park City mayor.
The court will include two goal posts at regulation height and two at wheelchair access height to ensure handicap accessibility – “that way, everyone can enjoy it,” Poteet said.
The goal of the $26,838 project is “to promote healthy living and get citizens together,” he added.
The plan is to complete the courts by the end of 2024.
Warren County’s most visited park will also get its share. The county will use its awarded $116,391 to install new play structures, rubber surfacing and a pavilion at Michael Buchanon Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said that with the park’s high usage for sports tournaments and the “explosive growth” in the park’s area of town, the current playground isn’t cutting it.
The project will add tower structures, contemporary playground crawlers and a 400-square-foot shaded structure to the park, he said. The grant will also be used to increase handicap accessibility.
“It’s going to be a really nice addition,” Kummer said.
