Since its inception in 2013, the Butler County Arts Guild has provided free artistic opportunities to the community. Earlier this month, the guild was recognized for that work.
As part of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, the Butler County Arts Guild received the Community Arts Award for its outreach throughout southcentral Kentucky.
Karen Lain, treasurer and public relations chair for the guild, said the honor both validates and gives credibility to the organization.
“We were just happy, proud and excited rolled into one,” Lain said of the award. “It’s a recognition of our hard work. It’s just huge. It really validated everything we have done, and it shines a spotlight on Morgantown and Butler County.”
Each year, the Kentucky Arts Council coordinates the presentation of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts. The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the arts in the state.
Honors go to artists, arts organizations, art critics, volunteers, schools, educators, local governments, elected officials and corporate citizens. The awards are presented by the governor.
This year there were nine award categories: Milner (for outstanding philanthropic or other contributions to the arts), Artist, Business, Community Arts, Education, Folk Heritage, Government, Media and National (for achievement of national fame in the arts).
Lain said the guild will soon be hosting a reception to celebrate the achievement.
“It’s not just about us,” she said. “It’s huge for Morgantown and Butler County. It’s fitting that we received this award because that’s what we are all about: helping our community.”
Lain said the vast majority of the guild’s events and offerings are free to the public due to the support and funding it receives through the city of Morgantown, grants and donors.
The latest grant it received enabled the group to hire a student intern to work at the gallery.
The Butler County Arts Guild offers painting, guitar and fiddle classes, a writing group, open mic nights and more, along with presenting exhibits done by local artists and those sponsored by the state.
Lain said it also has a Junior Arts Guild for middle and high school students. Additionally, she said its major annual event is the outdoor Chalk Art Festival, which continues to grow in popularity.
“What I always tell people is that the arts are always good for a community’s bottom line,” she said. “This is our mantra: A thriving arts community benefits us all in countless ways. The arts can help members of a community mentally, emotionally and physically. We don’t believe a price tag should be attached if someone wants to do something creative.”
For more information on the guild, visit website www. butlercountyartsguild.com or the group’s Facebook page.