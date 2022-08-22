As the latest stop on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent county infrastructure tour, Butler County received $1,222,995 to improve its aging water systems and fire station.
Butler County applied for state grants last fall based on the areas needing “massive” updates, said Tim Flener, county judge-executive. It’s the first time they’ve received this kind of infrastructure money from the state, although the need has been there for a while.
“We just haven’t had the funds to do this,” Flener said.
The county has long been dealing with water leaks and shortages at inconvenient times due to the water system’s infrastructure issues.
“It’s getting up in age,” said Jacob Cuarta, general manager at the Butler County Water System Inc. “It’s probably pushing 50 years.”
The water district received $350,962 to replace 55,900 feet of the county’s oldest waterline to remedy this. Due to inflation, the water district is contributing an additional $250,000 of its own to ensure that replacement of all six targeted sections can be completed.
Cuarta said the project should improve water pressure and service reliability for about 100 county residents, in addition to one section that will add capacity for the high school.
The waterline project is one of two Butler County projects funded by the Cleaner Water Program, a $500 million appropriation of the commonwealth’s American Rescue Plan Act funds aimed at providing clean drinking water and wastewater for Kentuckians.
The second project will involve replacement of 72 gate valves and construction of 10 hydrants to improve the city of Morgantown’s water distribution system. The state awarded Morgantown $122,033, which Morgantown Utilities Superintendent Randell Gaskey said is “a start” to solving the problem.
Most of the city’s valves were built in the 1950s or 60s, Gaskey said, and so they are susceptible to leaks and other issues.
“Some work, some don’t and some we can’t even find,” he said.
Due to neglect by the original construction team, the map of the city water system is incomplete and inadequate. This makes regulating water flow for the approximate 900 residents served by Morgantown Utilities difficult, especially when trying to determine the origin of leak issues.
Lastly, $750,000 from the Community Block Development Grant program will be spent to construct a state-of-the-art fire station in Morgantown. The station will include five bays, a kitchen, a large meeting and training room, an office and an equipment storage room.
Morgantown has never had a dedicated fire station before, Mayor Billy Phelps said. The current station is a shared space in a metal building owned by the county.
The new station on Industrial Drive South will be located behind the police station, Phelps said, so that they can both be seen from the interstate and are closer to the school system. The facility will be a safer training space so that the volunteer fire department can better serve the community, he added.
“Companies across the world are betting on Kentucky. Now is the time to invest in our infrastructure, our people and our future,” Beshear said in a news release. “That’s why the awards for these projects couldn’t come at a better time.”