After cold weather caused pipes to rupture at the Butler County Animal Shelter on Christmas Eve, cleanup has begun and funds are needed for immediate repairs and emergency care for the animals.
Jeanie Locke, office manager at the shelter and president of Friends of Butler County Animals, the nonprofit that oversees the shelter, said in addition to flooding, the facility has no water and animals had to be placed in emergency foster care.
“It was awful,” she said. “It flooded all night and was a disaster.”
“All cats were out to other shelters before the water break, but the dogs were there, so people have been fostering them,” she said Thursday. “Several people are wanting to bring them back today.”
She said other foster homes will have to be found because every shelter is full.
“We hate to beg, but we have to in order to find a place for these animals,” she said.
Locke said the county owns the building and is taking care of the repairs, but it will take some time and the cost is a lot more than expected.
“We do have money that comes in from the county, but it’s not enough to pay our bills,” she said. “We fundraise to pay our utilities, our employees and for the spay/neuter program, so we struggle all the time. And we don’t want to sink that money into the building.”
Anytime something like this happens, it’s major, “so we function on volunteers and donations,” she said.
She said right now, any repairs made are like “putting on a band-aid,” and it is their dream to find a new building.
“We just want to keep it patched together until we can get a new facility,” she said.
She said the shelter’s director, Ruby Folks, had been in the process of trying to find the funds to do that, even before the pipes burst.
Plans for the new building include a place for a full-time vet and spay/neuter services because the shelter currently has to use money to transport animals to other counties for spaying and neutering.
Locke said the building has not been in the best shape for a while and has had a host of problems, including mold and a heating issue right before the pipes burst.
“A lot of people stepped up and were bringing us heaters, so we were thankful for that,” she said.
She said the top goal of the shelter is to take care of the animals and strays in the community.
“Right now, Ruby is at the shelter taking care of people dropping off animals and trying to get paperwork done,” Locke said. “Dogs are coming in to get spayed and neutered. We have no water to clean or do dishes. We are just trying to function and take care of the animals, but it’s complete chaos right now. We can’t catch a break.”
As of Thursday, Locke said a crew of workers are at the facility to help clean.
She said the workers have hooked water hoses to the neighboring recycle center’s water source and will begin cleaning the kennels.
Anyone who wants to help the shelter may donate by visiting the Friends of Butler County Animals Facebook page.