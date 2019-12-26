When Butler County Schools Superintendent Scott Howard reflects on what drew him to a career in education, he remembers the teachers he had while growing up.
“I had a great public school experience. … Those early elementary teachers were just phenomenal, and they just had a lasting impression on me,” said Howard, who today still remembers a fourth-grade teacher, Danny Deweese, as the best teacher he’s ever had.
Their example led Howard to pursue his first teaching position at Lewisburg Elementary School in Logan County about 30 years ago with a clear vision of who he wanted to become.
“That’s what I wanted to do,” Howard said. “I wanted to help kids.”
Howard announced his upcoming retirement this month, and he will officially step down in June.
The announcement capped off a career during which Howard steadily rose through the ranks of school leadership.
After his first stint as a teacher in Logan County, Howard took a job teaching social studies and math to elementary school students in Butler County around the same time his daughter was starting school.
Later, Howard served as principal at one of the district’s elementary schools, which he called “definitely one of the highlights of my career.” During that time, he witnessed the district consolidate several elementary schools and build a new one.
At North Butler Elementary School, which was created from the merger of two schools, Howard worked as an assistant principal before another position of principal opened up at the district’s middle school. After landing the job, Howard dedicated himself to serving at the middle school for several years, but when the district was searching for a new superintendent, he took his shot.
“That’s been 12 years ago,” he told the Daily News.
Looking back on his career in education spanning nearly three decades, Howard said he’s tried to make gains in student achievement and safety. But he views his greatest accomplishment as more than any one feat or accolade. Through everything, he’s tried to follow his creed of making every decision based on “what’s best for kids,” he said.
He also recognizes that he couldn’t have achieved anything without help.
“Butler County’s a great district, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that I’ve always been fortunate to have a very progressive and supportive board and a great team around me,” Howard said.
Just about any school district superintendent in the state would tell you it comes down to the quality of the people around them, he said.
“They’re really what makes things happen. The people that you work with,” he said.
Outside his district, Howard is also thankful for the opportunity to work with regional superintendents through the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative.
“This group is without a doubt some of the most special people I know,” Howard wrote in a follow-up email. “The Green River Educational Cooperative has provided me so many opportunities to grow and learn from the best group of educators and leaders from across the state. They are incredibly student-focused and make all decisions based on what is best for our kids.”
