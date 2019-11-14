MORGANTOWN – The jury trial for a Butler County man accused in a double homicide has been postponed and will be reset for a later date after his lead attorney reported experiencing health issues.
Charles “Cotton” Lindsey, 36, of Roundhill, was set to go to trial Jan. 7 in Butler Circuit Court on two counts of murder, first-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Lindsey is accused of killing Cory Hampton, 28, and Britany Tomes, 17, whose bodies were found Nov. 9, 2016, on Region-Reedyville Road in a burning Ford Crown Victoria registered to Hampton.
Butler County Commonwealth’s Attorney Blake Chambers has filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.
At a hearing Wednesday before Special Judge John Grise, attorney Joanne Lynch, who leads Lindsey’s defense team, said she has had an issue with her health arise within the last two weeks that required her to undergo testing.
Additional tests have been scheduled, with a possibility that Lynch would have to undergo surgery before the end of the year.
Lynch did not elaborate on the nature of her medical issue in Wednesday’s hearing, saying she consulted with Lindsey and Chambers about it prior to filing a motion to continue the trial.
“I informed (Lindsey) of the situation, and he very graciously said essentially to take care of my health,” Lynch said.
Grise postponed the trial, and a new date will be set at a hearing Jan. 7.
A pending motion from Lynch challenging the constitutionality of Kentucky’s death penalty was not addressed Wednesday.
Lindsey is one of four co-defendants who was charged in the case, and he is the only one to maintain his not guilty plea.
Arlexis Kawai, Kayla Ford and Helen Rone all pleaded guilty to first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.
According to prior testimony, those three drove to Region-Reedyville Road on the day of the homicides and picked up Lindsey from the scene.
When the group stopped at a nearby convenience store, Lindsey was alleged to have confessed his involvement in the double homicide to Kawai.
Ford testified in May that she knew Lindsey to be involved in selling methamphetamine and had previously supplied Hampton with drugs.
When Rone, who is Lindsey’s sister, pleaded guilty in May, she testified that she and Kawai traveled to Tennessee to bring clothes and food to Lindsey and Ford in the days after the double homicide.
Kawai is serving a six-year sentence, while Ford and Rone were placed on probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.