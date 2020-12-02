A Butler County man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.
Richie T. Bratcher, 51, of Morgantown, is charged with three counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said an investigation was opened after police became aware of the allegations. A search warrant was executed at a residence near Morgantown, and police seized computer equipment believed to have facilitated the offense, according to KSP.
Bratcher has been a previous candidate for Butler County judge-executive, losing in the Republican primary in 2014 and 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.