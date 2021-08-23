A man was stabbed in the neck Saturday in Butler County, and police arrested the man's brother.
Keith Clinton Green Jr., 34, of Morgantown, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and menacing.
According to an arrest citation, the Butler County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a Brownsville Road address regarding a stabbing and encountered Green, who said he had stabbed his brother, Brandon Green, twice in the neck.
Keith Green refused to put his hands behind his back when commanded by police to do so and advanced toward officers, which led law enforcement to use stun guns on Green, according to court records.
Brandon Green was located in the bathroom, where a pool of blood had gathered on the floor. He was holding his neck and appeared very pale, the arrest citation said.
A knife found in the living room was taken into evidence, and Brandon Green was flown to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the arrest citation.