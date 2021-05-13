A man was found dead Wednesday in a Butler County home and police are investigating it as suspicious.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted Wednesday afternoon regarding the death.
According to KSP, the body of Michael Embry, 57, of Morgantown, was found in a residence at 2739 Caneyville Road.
The investigation is ongoing and KSP believes foul play is suspected.
The Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.
Anyone with information about Embry's death may call KSP at 270-782-2010.
