Two months after former chief Terrill Riley was ousted, the Cave City Police Department has a new leader.
Darrell Butler, who’s been with the department for eight years and served as interim chief after Riley’s termination May 3, has been named chief.
“I was sort of next in line. They asked me if I was interested in being chief, and I said yeah,” said Riley, who had served as police captain.
Butler began his law enforcement career as a Burkesville Police Department officer in 1984 and served as chief there for three years. He has also worked for the Bowling Green Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
“I just have a lot to offer them with my years of experience as a police officer, and I felt like I could put the department in a good place,” he said.
Butler said he wants to focus on cultivating a strong relationship with Cave City’s residents.
“It’s just getting out in the community ... and building a good relationship with the community,” he said.
Riley, the former police chief, was terminated for actions that Cave City Mayor Dwayne Hatcher said constituted insubordination.
A termination letter from Hatcher said Riley was fired “due to unsatisfactory performance of duties and hindrance of the performance of city functions.”
The letter referenced a Jan. 8 memorandum that laid out 10 instructions Riley was required to perform as chief, which included requiring all officers to wear bulletproof vests, attempting to have two officers on duty at all times and notifying the mayor of all major officer-involved felonies, accidents and injuries, along with all disciplinary actions for any officer.
“To date, nearly four months later, you have refused and/or failed to perform a majority of those functions,” Hatcher told Riley in the letter.
When reached by phone, Hatcher said he didn’t wish to discuss the matter concerning Riley.
Hatcher did say, however, that he’s satisfied with Butler’s ascent to the chief’s job. “He’s very experienced, very knowledgeable and he will be a great leader for our police department,” he said.
