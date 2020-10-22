Butler County Sheriff Scottie Ward announced the temporary closure Thursday afternoon of his office after learning that his son, Gage, has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post on Ward's Facebook page, the sheriff said he learned of his son's positive test late Thursday morning.
In the post, Ward said that he and his wife, Jamie, who also works at the office, have not tested positive and his son is showing no symptoms.
"I am sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but it's the only thing I know to do to make sure everyone that enters the office is safe," the post on Ward's page said.
Reached Thursday by phone, Ward said the closure of the office was done as a safety precaution.
"There are a lot of people coming in and out of the office right now because it's tax time and I didn't want to take a chance, so we're closing the office for a few days to make sure everyone's all right," Ward said.
The sheriff said his son has been home from college in Illinois since the spring.
Ward said he and his wife will quarantine at home and that he is considering waiting 10 days before reopening the office.
While the business office at the Butler County Courthouse is closed, patrol operations and other field work will continue, Ward said.
"I've kept my guys out of the office to avoid infections," Ward said. "I've got to consider the health of the public and it's better to be safe than sorry."
A total of 409 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Butler County as of Tuesday, according to information from the Barren River District Health Department, while data from the state show 16 deaths caused by the virus in Butler County.
