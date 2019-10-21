A Butler County woman is more than $500,000 richer thanks to her morning routine.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, Sheila Grubb stops every morning on her way to work just to play her favorite scratch-offs at the Marathon Food Mart on Sportmans Club Road in Russellville
Wednesday, she bought several $25 Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.
Grubb said she normally likes to buy tickets that are near the front of the roll but this time she made the decision to buy the last few tickets on the end.
“I won $200 already on the roll, so I wasn’t expecting to win anything else big,” she said in the news release.
It was the third to the last ticket on the roll that proved her wrong. Grubb first scratched off the winning numbers and then began to scratch off the first row of her numbers. It was in the third spot on her ticket where she matched the number 49, according to the release. The prize amount revealed directly below was $1 million.
“I don’t see too good and it was still dark out. I had to look at it a few times to make sure what I was seeing,” Sheila told lottery officials.
“My first thought was it was a fake ticket. I took the ticket into the store and scanned it myself on the ticket checker just to make sure,” she said.
In the release, Grubb's husband said he had gotten a text from her at 5:31 a.m. that morning that read, "How’s it feel to be married to a millionaire?"
“I wasn’t sure it was real at first, but then she sent me a picture of the ticket,” he said.
The couple plans to build on their home and purchase a new car with her winnings, according to the release.
Grubbs chose to take the game’s lump sum amount of $780,000. After taxes, she walked out of lottery headquarters with a check for $553,800.
Marathon Food Mart will receive a bonus check for $7,800.
