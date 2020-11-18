The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport recently completed its $8.4 million Taxiway Alpha Project, which repaired and rebuilt the airport’s taxiway.
The project increased the overall size of the taxiway to 6,500 feet while also adding five connectors to the airport’s main runway.
Taxiways are designed as paths for aircraft that connect runways with aprons, hangars, terminals and other facilities at airports.
Airport Manager Susan Harmon said this project provides much easier paths for larger aircraft to take off and land.
“We are very excited for this new taxiway,” she said. “It’s very smooth, and it makes the transition easier for everyone. We are also much appreciative of our grant funds and the money which came in from the federal government.”
Construction began in 2019 after the airport received an estimated $7.6 million in funding from the federal government. The rest of the project’s cost came from grant funding.
The primary contractor on the project was Scotty’s Contracting & Stone in Bowling Green.
Harmon said the airport’s next project is currently in the design phase as it looks to make improvements to the apron and tie-down areas.
Airport aprons are concrete areas where planes go to load and unload passengers or cargo, refuel, park and have maintenance completed. A tie-down is the allotted area for transit aircraft to be secured and parked.
There is no timetable for when construction on these improvements can begin.
Harmon said those enhancements are badly needed after what she said was a “roller-coaster” year in traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Early on, we saw a lot of change due to COVID-19,” Harmon said. “Traffic with smaller aircraft had decreased, but for a span of four to five months this year we were actually extremely busy. We have finally seen a decrease in corporate traffic over the past couple of weeks.”
The airport is currently limiting access to aviation users only during the pandemic, and officials ask that the public refrains from visiting the airport unless for aviation-related business.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
