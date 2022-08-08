One of Bowling Green's busiest streets will be closed next week as some century-old infrastructure is replaced.
A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities contractor will be replacing an old water main on U.S. 31-W Bypass the week of Aug. 15.
BGMU Customer Relations and Communications Manager Christy Twyman said some utility customers are connected to a water main on the bypass that dates to 1919.
Those customers will be switched to the newer water main on the road.
There are plans to repave the bypass, so "we thought it would be best to get it done" before the new pavement goes down, Twyman said of the water main project.
A news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 said all lanes of the bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday at 6 a.m. The closure is expected to last through Aug. 19.
"We hope it gets done in fewer days," but much of the project is dependent on weather and unforeseen issues, Twyman said.
Local access on the bypass will be maintained as much as possible, according to the KTC release. However, drivers may have to use the alleyways for access.
Signed detours will be in place using East 13th Avenue, Kenton Street and Broadway Avenue. Motorists should expect heavy traffic, delays and should seek alternate routes if possible, according to the release.
Message boards are being put in place to communicate to motorists of the upcoming closure.
The traffic signal at the U.S. 31-W Bypass/Broadway Avenue intersection will be adjusted to a three-phase signal and eliminate bypass access toward East 13th Avenue, according to the KTC.
