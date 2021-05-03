A federal jury convicted Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar of all counts against him in connection with the deadly robbery of La Placita market.
Jose Cruz, 31, was shot and killed while attempting to intervene in the robbery of the Morgantown Road store March 17, 2017.
A jury of eight women and four men spent about 90 minutes deliberating in U.S. District Court before returning with a guilty verdict Monday afternoon against Caballero-Melgar, 36, of Nashville.
Caballero-Melgar was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal re-entry after deportation.
Over a five-day period, prosecutors presented evidence that Caballero-Melgar orchestrated robberies of businesses in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina from December 2016 to September 2017.
The evidence was bolstered by testimony from five co-defendants who admitted to their roles in a total of seven robberies and said Caballero-Melgar acted as a lookout and kept in touch with them over the phone while other members of the conspiracy carried out the robberies.
Security camera footage from six of the robberies showed the suspects brandishing firearms and restraining employees with duct tape during the crimes.
Cellphone records examined by FBI agents showed that a number registered to Caballero-Melgar was active at the site of each robbery as it took place, and activity on the number could be traced to and from Nashville during the time immediately before and after each crime.
“He sent other people in to do the robberies while he stood outside, he talked to victims on the phone,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford said during her closing argument. “He was the one who orchestrated and led this group.”
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, who pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and other crimes, admitted firing the shot that killed Cruz at La Placita.
On the witness stand, Reyes-Martinez said the La Placita robbery was Caballero-Melgar’s idea and that Caballero-Melgar provided him with a handgun that was loaded in Caballero-Melgar’s vehicle just before the robbery,
Caballero-Melgar’s attorney, Bryce Caldwell, tried to raise doubts during his closing argument about Reyes-Martinez’s credibility as a witness, introducing a copy of Reyes-Martinez’s plea agreement that recommends a sentence of 17.5 to 35 years.
Caldwell argued that Reyes-Martinez pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the prosecutors in the interest of self-preservation.
“(Reyes-Martinez) is the person with the most to gain and the most to lose,” Caldwell said. “He readily admitted to shooting another human being so he could escape. He said he used a gun to make people pay attention – no, he used a gun to make sure people submitted to his will.”
Caballero-Melgar didn’t testify at the trial. Caldwell called no witnesses.
Ford said the phone records, testimony from co-defendants and other evidence showed the extent of Caballero-Melgar’s involvement in the conspiracy.
“The evidence is not merely sufficient in this case, it is compelling,” Ford said.
Reyes-Martinez and Jose Adan Mejia Varela participated in the robbery at La Placita. Cruz tried to intervene as they attempted to leave, and Reyes-Martinez fired a shot during the struggle that entered Cruz’s lower back after striking Varela’s elbow.
Reyes-Martinez and Varela await sentencing. Two other people, Estrellita Soto and Lilian Duron, pleaded guilty to robbery charges in the incident.
Soto and Duron admitted going to the store before the robbery to conduct surveillance and send a money order that was eventually stolen back by their co-defendants.
Duron was sentenced to four years in prison, while Soto was given a sentence of five years and 10 months.
Caballero-Melgar, who faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, will return to court Aug. 2 to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
