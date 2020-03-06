Western Kentucky University has been taking steps to prepare for coronavirus.
Speaking to the university’s Board of Regents on Friday during its quarterly meeting, WKU President Timothy Caboni and Provost Cheryl Stevens offered an update on what actions are being taken.
Caboni vowed that instruction would continue if in-person classes ever need to be suspended in the wake of a local coronavirus case.
“Our emergency management group has been working on this now for about six weeks, since mid-January when we saw this as a possibility,” he told the regents.
“We’ve worked really hard to ensure that we will have continuity of operations, that instruction can continue, even if its form may change, learning will continue to occur,” he said.
On Friday, news broke that a patient in Lexington was being treated in isolation for the virus. It followed an impromptu news conference called by Gov. Beshear Friday afternoon.
The virus has also now been reported in three neighboring states, with Tennessee reporting its first case in Williamson County on Thursday and Indiana its first case on Friday, according to the Courier Journal in Louisville. Illinois now has five confirmed cases after a man traveled to the state from Italy, where community spread of the virus is common.
On Friday, WKU Provost Cheryl Stevens said the university has been developing webinars aimed at conveying ideas to faculty for how they could deliver content if face-to-face classes need to be suspended.
The first one was held Thursday and about 30 faculty participated. More are to follow, Stevens said.
“We wanted them to start thinking about what they would do in the case that we said we can’t have face-to-face classes,” Stevens told the regents Friday.
Stevens added that she doesn’t want students to worry about facing consequences if they need to stay home from class due to illness.
“I’m very concerned with how students are treated, if a student isn’t feeling well, to not be penalized because they don’t come to class or because they turn in an assignment late,” she said.
On Monday, in a memo to faculty and staff at WKU, Stevens discussed other steps the university is taking to prepare for community spread of coronavirus. Her message included a link to an online portal the university maintains with information about the virus. It is available at wku.edu/healthservices/coronavirus.php.
“There are no current plans to cancel classes due to the low risk in our region,” Stevens wrote in her message Monday. “However, this is a good time to think about preparing for any situation that could disrupt class schedules, how we can complete courses outside of face-to-face instruction and how we can support our community in an emergency situation.”
In the meantime, Caboni said Friday, the best advice is for people to practice common sense measures they’d take to avoid any illness, such as frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching the face and staying home when sick.
“If we do those three things, we have a little bit more time to prepare, but preparation is exactly what we’ve been doing,” he said.
In other business Friday, WKU’s Board of Regents took the following actions:
- Approved a request for up to $1.5 million to renovate classroom spaces for WKU’s nursing program in the Health Sciences Complex near the Bowling Green Medical Center’s campus. The School of Nursing has asked that three classrooms with seating capacity for 90 students each be converted to two larger classrooms with 140 seats each. The goal is to increase student interaction with faculty and reduce the number of assistants needed to monitor classroom activities. The project is slated for completion by Aug. 15 in order to avoid disrupting fall enrollment.
- Approved a salary recommendation for Caboni. A recent IRS review found that Caboni’s on-campus housing was taxable income, effectively putting him on the hook for about $22,500. The salary increase approved by WKU’s Board of Regents on Friday pays for that tax liability. Caboni is required to live in the house located on Chestnut Street as a condition of his employment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.