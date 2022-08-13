Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents held its third quarterly meeting Friday to address several pieces of business ahead of the 2022 fall semester.
Before the board approved the quarter’s personnel actions, WKU President Timothy Caboni addressed the elephant in the room – the recent board vote not to dismiss tenured faculty professor Jeanine Huss for alleged incompetency, despite Caboni’s recommendation that she be fired.
Caboni’s recommendation came after Huss got a series of poor student evaluations and student concerns were voiced about a pattern of alleged inappropriate comments regarding students of color.
Huss was given an option to resign. The issue culminated in a nine-hour special hearing last month called by the board of regents, which ultimately voted to not fire Huss.
Caboni said that since the special meeting, he has been reflecting on the way WKU and the board go through the tenure process. Once tenure is awarded, the board is the only legislative body that can take it away.
“When you approve today those personnel actions, you’re granting tenure to 12 individuals at this institution,” Caboni said. “That’s a weighty decision. As we go forward, I think we’re likely to present those tenure decisions in a different way.”
Caboni said that while the current tenure process is one he inherited from his predecessor, he would like to alter it to be more “intentional” about tenure decisions.
“The university will hold accountable faculty, tenured faculty, contract faculty and we’re going to continue to do that,” he said. “We believe in tenure – it’s an important principle and we want to protect academic freedom. At the same time, your tenure is not employment for life.”
During the quarterly meeting, the board gave several academic programs the pink slip due to low or declining enrollment or changes in curriculum.
Lack of interest and the departure of several key program leaders led to the suspension of the university’s undergraduate degree and minor in Arabic. The diversity and community studies undergraduate degree and the measurement, evaluation, and research graduate certificate are also being terminated due to low enrollment.
The digital advertising minor is being replaced by an undergraduate certificate and the associate degree in paralegal studies is being suspended in favor of the newer bachelor of arts degree in professional legal studies. Finally, the communication studies minor will be suspended, but the courses will still be offered to program majors.
The board took care of several athletics-related business items. It approved a $23,224 base salary increase for athletic director Todd Stewart, from $274,776 to $298,000, generated through Hilltopper Athletic Foundation private funds.
Similarly, head softball coach Amy Tudor was approved for a $15,000 raise and four-year contract extension.
To complete the trifecta, WKU’s new head baseball coach Marc Rardin’s four-year, $165,000 contract was also approved.
Stewart said he is “thrilled” to have Rardin, former Iowa Western Junior College head coach, now leading the program.
“In his 20 years there, he won over 900 games, went to the Junior College World Series 12 times, won the national championship three times and was inducted into the Junior College Hall of Fame,” Stewart said. “I feel like he’ll be a great fit here and he’ll get baseball going in the direction that it needs to go.”
Other meeting business included:
- recognition of three new regents: Gary Broady, Melissa Dennison and Cole Bornefeld.
- approval of emeritus status for three former faculty members: Cathy Carey, Daniel Myers and Julie Ellis.
- the renaming of the ROTC Physical Training Facilities as “Century Park” in honor of the 100th commissioned class during the 2021-2022 academic year.
- lease approval of two additional dining options near the First Year Village in Regent’s Hall – Java City Coffee and The Spread: Wicked Good Subs.