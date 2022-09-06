President Caboni speaks to the Staff Senate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Buy Now

Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni speaks to the Staff Senate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. 

 Sarah Michels

Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni said Tuesday an 8% raise pool for faculty and staff to match the current inflation rate isn’t feasible.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you