Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents reckoned Friday with a plan to cut $27 million in spending from the next fiscal year’s university budget, a decision the group is expected to officially weigh next month.
Salary reductions for employees and revenue uncertainties amid the coronavirus pandemic dominated the discussion at the board’s second quarterly meeting, which was conducted via video conference.
WKU President Timothy Caboni opened the meeting by announcing that previously proposed salary cuts based on an employees’ income levels would be off the table.
Instead, campus divisions will make cost-saving decisions to meet $2.4 million of the overall $27 million total, bringing the total they’re expected to cut to roughly $10 million. The move came just one day after a meeting of WKU’s Faculty Senate that included sharp criticism of the initially proposed salary reduction plan.
The change was in response to a “great deal of feedback in the last seven days,” Caboni said.
“We decided that, given the size of the budget reduction and so many questions around that item, that we would take that $2.4 million, and instead of hitting that goal through salary reductions, we would move that to the decentralized reduction targets that we’ll have to hit,” he said.
In a follow-up call with reporters, Caboni said the decision was part of a broader desire to give stakeholder feedback a fair hearing in the budget development process.
The proposed salary cuts, which were recommended by a campus budget group, “were something we thought we could deal with in a different way based on the feedback we’ve received from campus.”
However, some faculty worry that could lead to personnel cuts within campus divisions.
“Faculty had some concerns about the three-tier cut and the impact that would have on employees at the lower end of the salary spectrum," faculty senator and sociology professor Lauren McClain told the Daily News on Friday following Caboni’s announcement. "But, in general, we are in favor of salary cuts that could help preserve jobs and minimize the cuts to units that don’t have very much left to cut.”
Faculty have also criticized salary increases that have been granted to WKU football coaches, especially given the uncertainty around what athletics will look like in the fall amid the pandemic.
During the meeting, Faculty Regent Claus Ernst voiced similar concerns.
“They are essentially getting an increase which is at least around 17 percent,” he said. “That is a larger increase than any faculty member will ever see in their career.”
Faculty members can earn their own salary increases, of course, but “if you convert them either in absolute dollars or in percentage dollars, this is by far a smaller increase than we give to these coaches,” Ernst said.
Regent George Nichols III said that comparison didn’t hold up.
“It’s not an apples to apples comparison,” he said. “There is no football coach, basketball coach, anywhere in the country that has tenure. They can’t apply for tenure. They win, they stay. They lose, they’re fired. The process works that way.”
In other business Friday, the board approved a 10-year contract with Barnes and Noble College to operate its previously campus-run bookstore.
According to a campus news release announcing the change Friday, the deal includes a store renovation, a one-time unrestricted gift of $350,000, an annual textbook scholarship of $15,000 and $1 million in guaranteed revenue for the first year of the contract with 90 percent of commissionable sales for the remainder.
All current WKU Store employees (nine full-time and eight part-time) have been offered positions by Barnes and Noble at their current salaries, the release said. The contract begins July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.