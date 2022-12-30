Fans of Cambridge Market & Café now have only one option for getting their chicken salad, School Boy Classic sandwiches and pecan pie.
Starting next week, the Cambridge Market in the Buckhead Square on Campbell Lane will be closed but the original Cambridge Market on Fairview Avenue will undergo some renovations and continue serving meats, sides and desserts.
Open for three years, the Campbell Lane Cambridge location debuted with some fanfare in 2019 as the second location of a local restaurant that has been a staple for lunch and dinner meals at its Fairview location.
But that opening took place just as the business-stifling COVID-19 pandemic was hitting, adding another obstacle to the usual trials of a business startup.
“The timing of it just wasn’t good, with COVID-19 hitting,” said Mike Hughes, the patriarch of the family that owns both Cambridge locations. “We never fully came back after that.
“Who would’ve thought that COVID would have such an impact and change people’s eating-out habits?”
Hughes has owned Cambridge Market since 1996, when he purchased it from Sue Parrigin, and he built it into a popular eatery also known for its catering service.
His success at the original Cambridge over nearly three decades, plus his expansion to Campbell Lane, led to Hughes winning the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year Award earlier this year.
“I’ve worked hard for 26 years and built the business by just doing the things I was supposed to do,” Hughes said of that award.
The expansion into the former Buckhead Café space on Campbell Lane was spearheaded by Hughes’ son John Hughes, who oversaw a lengthy renovation of the 145-seat restaurant before opening it.
Now John Hughes said renovations and other changes are coming to the original Cambridge.
Those changes were confirmed by a social media post announcing the closing.
“Our patrons and employees are our family, and we are so thankful for this experience and all the people we have met along the way,” the Facebook post said. “On a positive note, we are excited to give our home store on Fairview a facelift.”
According to that post, changes to the Fairview location will include “new menu items and a grab-and-go case.”
Some of the changes to the Fairview Cambridge are coming as a result of damage to the shopping center at 830 Fairview Avenue.
“We had a ton of water damage to the restaurant, and the shopping center had a bunch of damage too,” John Hughes said. “That caused us to limit our hours at Fairview, and that has been confusing for our customers.”
Now, John Hughes said, his goal is “to reconnect with our original customer base.”
He said a number of full-time employees from the Campbell Lane location will transfer to the Fairview store once it is fully operational.
The Fairview location has only been open until 3 p.m., but John Hughes expects completion of some final renovations to allow the eatery to resume staying open until “7 or 8” p.m. by March.