FRANKLIN – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a forum Monday afternoon in Franklin to discuss ways to stem the tide of fentanyl-related overdoses in the area.
Monday’s event at the Simpson County Historical Society and History Center brought together members of law enforcement, first responders, local government officials and leaders in the recovery community to discuss fentanyl’s effects on the community.
The forum in Franklin was the fourth Operation Fight Fentanyl forum that Cameron, a Republican candidate for governor, has held across the state.
A powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl has become more prevalent as a street drug, with police commonly finding tiny amounts of the substance pressed into pills that have the appearance of other drugs like oxycodone or Xanax.
According to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl was involved in more than 70 percent of the 2,256 overdose deaths recorded in the state in 2021, with 10 of those deaths occurring in Simpson County.
“What makes fentanyl especially dangerous is its potency and the fact that it’s nearly undetectable to the naked eye,” Cameron said.
Panel members at Monday’s forum included South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force director Jacky Hunt, 49th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan, Franklin-Simpson EMS director Dale McCreary, Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission executive director Bryan Hubbard and Julie Hofmans, a Louisville woman whose 23-year-old son, Wyatt Williamson, died in 2020 from fentanyl poisoning after taking a pill he believed to be Xanax.
The state opioid abatement advisory commission is overseeing disbursement of $478 million the state has received as a part of a settlement between numerous state and local governments and drug companies accused of fueling the opioid epidemic by funneling medications into pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders.
Half of that money will be distributed to cities and counties throughout Kentucky.
“While the money coming into the state will certainly not make up for the lives lost, we know it will bring much needed hope and help to Kentuckians throughout the commonwealth,” Cameron said.
Hunt, a 32-year veteran of law enforcement, said that the prevalence of fentanyl in the current underground drug trade and its effects on the community has exceeded previous eras that saw cocaine, methamphetamine and other opioids dominate.
“I’ve never ever seen the overdoses like we’re seeing now,” said Hunt, adding that is was not uncommon for investigators to come across a young overdose victim who split a pill with someone else and ingested the part of the drug that was laced with fentanyl.
Hunt said fentanyl has become the predominant drug at the center of overdose investigations due to it being inexpensive to make, with the illicit supply being manufactured in China and exported to Mexican drug cartels who then sell in bulk to U.S. distributors.
“The Mexican cartels realized we can get this fentanyl and start mixing it with heroin to get more product at a cheaper price,” Hunt said.
McCreary said that the local EMS went out on an average of four overdose calls each month, with about 10 such calls recorded in December.
EMS buys its own supply of naloxone, which is also known as Narcan and can be through a nasal spray or intravenously to an overdose victim to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
McCreary said it was important to educate middle and high school students about the dangers involved in illicit fentanyl use.
Hofmans has shared her son’s story at many events to raise awareness about accidental overdoses and also to remove the stigma that prevents some parents of overdose victims from speaking out publicly.
“It has to be heard, it’s not a dirty word,” Hofmans said. “It’s Russian roulette and it killed my son. I don’t want to make anybody sad, but in the blink of an eye, my son, a beautiful 23-year-old, died, he quit breathing and his girlfriend found him.”
During the public comment period of the forum Auburn Fire Department Chief Jay Woodward’s question about why traffickers lace their drug supply with fentanyl if it can prove deadly in small amount was answered by Simpson County Sheriff Jere Hopson.
“Drug dealers are not trying to kill people, what they’re doing is trying to maximize their profits,” Hopson said, talking about the practice of cutting drugs with other substances to reduce the purity but still provide a high to the buyer who is using the drugs.
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman attended the event and said that more efforts should be dedicated to raising awareness through educational efforts.
Gorman said that 160 overdose cases were treated at Bowling Green’s two hospitals during a recent month.
“We have to get out in front of this and support our law enforcement, EMT directors, everybody dealing with this,” Gorman said. “It’s a war being fought without firing a weapon.”