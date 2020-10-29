The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office unveiled this week a child abuse prosecution toolkit that helps walk prosecutors in the state through the steps of investigating and prosecuting child abuse cases.
On Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center to meet with staff who provide help for victims of child sexual abuse.
Cameron said the visit to the child advocacy center, which is based in Bowling Green and serves a 10-county region, is part of an effort to meet with leaders at child advocacy centers across the state and lend support where needed to efforts to prosecute people accused of abuse.
The visit came after the release Tuesday of a downloadable toolkit that was developed by the criminal division of the attorney general’s office after a roundtable in January that featured members of Cameron’s office, Kosair Charities, Kentucky Youth Advocates and several state prosecutors, medical professionals and law enforcement members
“We are really pleased with the product, but we also recognize that this is just a starting point,” Cameron said. “We want to be a good partner to our child advocacy centers and our county and commonwealth attorneys.”
Employing about 10 people full-time and 17 people altogether, the BRACAC has a facility with multiple interview rooms, a pediatric examination room, a play therapy room and other amenities intended to provide comfort to child victims.
BRACAC Director Jennifer Bryant said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lull in the number of referrals and interviews conducted at the facility for about two weeks, but the center has seen a marked increase in activity the past few months, with interviews during the most recent quarter up 92 percent over the previous quarter.
Last year, BRACAC provided services to 879 children, a figure that has increased by 62 percent over a three-year span, Bryant said.
“I feel like each day we meet more children who need trauma-specific therapy services,” Bryant said. “Our numbers keep increasing at pretty dramatic percentages.”
The center was recently awarded a $7,500 grant from the state Child Sexual Abuse Prevention and Exploitation Board for reimbursement of child medical exams, and Bryant said the center hopes to dedicate resources in the future to more trauma-specific mental health services for child victims.
Bryant cites an approach known as trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy as an effective method to help children who have experienced trauma related to abuse.
“We want to identify mental health services where those are needed,” Bryant said. “Research shows that children can overcome trauma and heal, but they need to face that trauma head-on.”
In a sobering 2018 child maltreatment report published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky had the highest rate of child abuse and neglect victims for the years 2017-18.
Cameron said he hoped the prosecution toolkit, which encourages cooperation among health professionals, prosecutors, law enforcement and other stakeholders in child abuse cases, can help reduce the number of victims.
“As we travel Kentucky, we’d like to get more insight, input and ideas that will allow us to augment or revise the toolkit and provide more information,” Cameron said. “We’re merging the latest research with the insights of seasoned prosecutors.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydaily news or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.