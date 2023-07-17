Cameron visits southcentral KY amid campaign finance tussle
Buy Now

Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks during a campaign stop at George J. Ellis Mercantile in Glasgow as part of a collection of stops throughout southcentral Kentucky on June 28.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Last week, Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Daniel Cameron released a 12-point public safety plan.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.