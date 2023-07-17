Last week, Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Daniel Cameron released a 12-point public safety plan.
The bulleted list outlined Cameron’s goals upon taking office if he wins the general election on Nov. 7.
First, Cameron said he will increase recruitment and retainment of Kentucky police officers.
Since 2020, officer recruitment and retainment has declined alongside community trust in law enforcement, national reporting shows.
It’s been more difficult for many police departments across the U.S. to attract officers, combined with the workforce shortages driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Bowling Green, for example, there are 134 officers in the workforce, as of January 2023. To meet the FBI recommendation of 2.4 sworn officers per 1,000 inhabitants, the department would need 182 officers.
In order to achieve this goal, Cameron said his administration will analyze successful recruitment models across the country, launch a campaign to improve the narrative surrounding police officers and focus on recruiting young Kentuckians to the force.
He would also enlist the majority-Republican General Assembly’s help to provide a $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus for law enforcement in his first budget.
The General Assembly is also key for Cameron’s second goal: passing a bill requiring the death sentence to be considered for all Kentuckians convicted of killing a police officer.
The death penalty is still legal in Kentucky, although it has not been used since 2008. Currently, anyone convicted of murder in Kentucky faces the possibility of 20 years to life in prison.
Third, Cameron would block civilian review boards from getting subpoena power if elected.
Civilian review boards consist of citizens outside of the police department, appointed by a mayor or other government official.
When there are allegations of police misconduct, their duty is to independently review complaints and make recommendations for disciplinary actions.
Subpoena power would allow these boards to require officers to testify. But while several state legislators have pushed to codify this power in the past several years, they have not succeeded.
Cameron would continue that trend.
Fourth, Cameron would find more opportunities to celebrate and have “meaningful community interactions” with law enforcement, like National Police Week in May, National Faith & Blue Weekend in October and National Night Out in August.
Fifth, he would add a Kentucky State Police post in Louisville to address crime and addiction in the Commonwealth’s largest city.
“We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” Cameron said about the KSP post plan at an April campaign event. “I want to be a governor that takes action.”
Sixth, he would lead the passage of a state wiretapping law that would provide federal law enforcement agencies another tool for investigations into criminal groups.
Seventh, Cameron would reform the Kentucky Parole Board by increasing the number of votes needed to secure a prisoner’s release and giving the governor the power to remove board members.
The goal, according to the plan, is to avoid granting the board power to release some of the state’s most violent criminals.
Eighth, Cameron would support lawmakers in making drug dealers who cause fatal overdoses eligible for murder charges. Several legislators have already discussed this as possible legislation for next year’s session.
Ninth, Cameron would use KSP overdose mapping to pinpoint “hot spots” so his administration could “surge law enforcement and social services resources into the specific places most in need at a give moment.”
Tenth, his administration would require officers to collect the DNA of anyone arrested for a serious felony. This would help law enforcement solve cold cases, the plan states.
Eleventh, as carjackings increase, Cameron wants to address them head-on. Kentucky does not have a standalone carjacking law. Cameron would work with the General Assembly to pass one.
Lastly, Cameron would support Group Violence Intervention programs, which aim to reduce gang violence through a partnership of law enforcement, community members and social service providers.
The program’s strategy is to have groups directly engage with members of violent groups responsible for the majority of shootings.
David Osborne, Kentucky Speaker of the House, expressed his support for Cameron’s public safety plan.
“We continue to watch lives shattered as homicides are on the rise in Kentucky’s biggest city,” Osborne said. “Instead of working with state and local officials to address the issue, the Governor continues to pursue the same failing policies that created the problems.”
Both Cameron and his Democratic competitor, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, have touted law enforcement endorsements in their campaigns.
Over 100 law enforcement officers have endorsed Cameron.
In 2020, Cameron oversaw the AG office’s investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death, which decided not to charge two of the three officers who shot Taylor and charged the third with wanton endangerment. This led to protests across the city and in Cameron’s backyard, a scene featured in one of his first television ads.
In the ad, Cameron said he will back law enforcement, no matter what.
Beshear also served as attorney general before running for governor, and held a press conference last month to share his track record as AG and governor in fighting crime and supporting law enforcement.
Cameron said his plan will directly address rising crime, drug trafficking and overdoses, as well as improve recruitment and retainment of police officers.
“I believe they will have a direct impact on the safety of our citizens and the morale of our law enforcement,” he said. “Unlike Andy Beshear and Joe Biden, I’ll be a leader who addresses these problems head on, instead of sticking my head in the sand.”