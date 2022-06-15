More than 30 10- to 18-year-olds descended on Western Kentucky University’s campus last weekend to learn the ins and outs of manhood during Team Focus camp, hosted by the organization’s Western Kentucky chapter.
Camp attendees, fatherless adolescents from in and around Bowling Green, received a crash course in responsibility, professionalism and respect.
Team Focus itself was founded in 2000 by former football coach and analyst Mike Gottfriend and his wife, Mickey.
Gottfried’s father died of a heart attack when he was 11 years old, and he decided then that he was going to honor his memory with his life’s work.
“I learned a very valuable lesson that night that things change,” Gottfriend said. “I’m going to honor my father in what I’m doing and going to do … you can’t have a victim mentality.”
He said Team Focus is the greatest thing that’s happened to him. He is still in touch with about 30 of the 40 people who attended the first camp and has watched them grow up to become the fathers they didn’t have.
“We’ve got two more camps to go and I’m excited about what we’re accomplishing,” Gottfried said.
Curtis Turley, a longtime coach and member of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, helps run the event each year. He said it’s a chance for youngsters to experience a taste of independence and learn life lessons they otherwise may not receive.
“A lot of them never had the experience of being away from mom or grandma overnight, the majority have never experienced a college campus,” Turley said. “Even though they may not have an earthly father in their life on a daily basis, they have a heavenly father who’s watching and taking care of them.”
Attendees took part in morning Bible studies, recreational activities like 3-on-3 basketball and participated in mock interviews and a formal dinner to practice manners. The kids were also taught how to tie a tie.
“Each young man receives a blue Oxford dress shirt and they have a formal dinner with china and silverware and white tablecloths,” Turley said. “After that we put them through interviews. Most of them have never even thought about going through an interview at that age. Local businessmen from the community come in and conduct those.”
Gottfried was one of the weekend’s many speakers, a list that included names like Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins and former Team USA basketball captain Kenny Davis.
“We’re calling them higher,” Gottfried said. “Everybody has a story, and I try to get them to stand up and tell their story.”
Turley said the event fills a void for him that has existed since the end of his coaching career. He still gets to be a coach but in a different way.
“Even though we’re not in a ball game, we’re coaching the game of life,” Turley said. “(We’re) trying to help them improve and learn things that are gonna help them throughout their lifetime.”
One way the camp gets its attendees to help and bond with one another is by tweaking the rules of basketball for its 3-on-3 tournament. If the youngest player on the team scores, an extra point is added. No player can score until the whole team has touched the ball on every possession.
“It encourages them to involve the younger guys,” Turley said. “It’s fun to watch them start talking to each other and encouraging that young guy when he does well. And, of course, the young guys are excited that an older guy is encouraging them to take on some responsibility in the game.”
Steve Wigginton, area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the greater Louisville area, visited the camp to speak with the attendees and flashed some skills with a ball-handling presentation. He was impressed by the campers’ confidence whenever he asked for audience participation.
“Every one of these kids that came up and volunteered, they didn’t care if they didn’t do it perfectly,” Wigginton said. “That was the part that hit home with me; they weren’t as self-conscious as some other groups I’ve been around. They were open to learning, open to being molded.”
Wigginton summed up his lesson to the campers with a verse from the Bible found in 1 Corinthians – “do all in the glory of God.”
“Everybody is wired a little bit differently – some are good at sports, others in art, music – whatever we do, we were put on this planet to bring glory to God,” Wigginton said.
Wigginton was grateful for the staff who worked with the young men one-on-one throughout the week, noting that it’s the personal conversations and lessons that can help shape a person.
“You can impress people from a distance; you can only influence people up close,” Wigginton said.
Turley and Gottfried both gave props to WKU alumni and local philanthropist Gary Koon.
“We wouldn’t have a program if it wasn’t for his generous support and true interest in helping these young men,” Turley said.
– More information about Team Focus can be found at teamfocususa.org.