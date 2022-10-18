Based on the number of yard signs, advertisements and mailers, candidates for Warren County offices are spending plenty of money to try to get your vote in November.
But trying to track that spending isn’t as easy as pulling up an Excel spreadsheet.
Although every candidate is required to register with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, tracking campaign donations and spending is hardly precise and can lead to what appears to be some lopsided spending advantages in many races.
Reported spending, in fact, can range from tens of thousands of dollars to zero because of the thresholds established by KREF.
When registering with KREF, candidates can choose from two spending options:
• Over $3,000, which requires filing multiple public reports before and after the election.
• Under $3,000, which requires only a post-election report.
As a result, some candidates for magistrate, judge-executive and other county offices are reporting little or no campaign spending even as their signs can be seen along county roads.
The biggest campaign spending differential is in the top office, where current First District Magistrate Doug Gorman is running to succeed Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who is stepping away from the job after 29 years.
According to KREF records, Gorman’s campaign spent $199,480.33 in the May Republican primary election and has receipts of $50,296.78 for the general election campaign.
By contrast, neither Democrat Keith Evanoff nor independent candidate Jim Duffer have reported any spending in either the primary or the general election.
That lack of spending on his part is intentional, Evanoff said.
“My goal is to stay under $3,000,” he said. “There’s no way I can compete in spending with the guy I’m running against, so I’m making phone calls and knocking on doors.
Other county races show a similar discrepancy in reported spending.
Incumbent County Clerk Lynette Yates, a Republican, has reported campaign receipts of $19,551 and expenses of $3,488.03. Her opponent, Democrat Johnnie Blissett, reported spending $3,710 in his primary race but so far hasn’t reported any spending on the general election despite having a number of signs and other campaign items.
“I only have a few things coming in,” Blissett said. “It’s mostly out of my own pocket.”
KREF Executive Director John R. Steffen said in an email that campaign finance laws apply to all candidates, whether they are accepting contributions or self-funding.
“They still have to account for the money raised and spent, regardless of the source,” Steffen said. “Anyone not registered and not reporting properly would be in violation of the state’s campaign finance laws.”
Candidates going with the under-$3,000 option who are found to exceed that limit are subject to a penalty of $500 or more, Steffen said.
Self-funding, or at least staying beneath that $3,000 threshold, seems to be common among many candidates.
While incumbent Property Valuation Administrator Susan Oliver Lewis, a Democrat, has reported receipts of $24,158.94 for the general election, Republican Joshua Hardy hasn’t reported any receipts or expenses.
Another incumbent, Fourth District Magistrate Rex McWhorter, appears on paper to have a huge spending advantage on his challenger, Democrat Terry Hendrick.
McWhorter has reported spending $15,116.24 on the general election. Hendrick’s most recent report to KREF listed receipts of $100, although the candidate said he has since received more.
“I’m pretty much financing most of it myself,” Hendrick said. “I’m using good ol’ shoe leather, knocking on doors every day and trying to get the word out.”
McWhorter is the biggest spender among the four magistrate races that are being contested in November, but not by much.
Republican Scott Lasley, running for the First District seat, reported spending $13,209.25 on the primary race and has reported receipts of $19,645.03 for the general election.
His opponent, Democrat Josh Poling, has reported receipts of $6,000 for the November election.
Candidates for the Fifth District and Third District magistrate seats aren’t reporting much spending.
Incumbent Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young, a Democrat, hasn’t reported any spending so far. His Republican opponent, Eric Aldridge, reports spending of $4,392.80.
Both candidates vying for the Third District magistrate seat being vacated by Tony Payne – Democrat Rick DuBose and Republican Rick Williams – are reporting no spending so far although both have multiple signs up.
Williams explained that he has been able to use some materials from past campaigns for Bowling Green City Commission as a way of keeping costs down.
More campaign finance information can be found at the secure.kentucky.gov/kref website.