These days, it's aluminum that's putting the steel in the southcentral Kentucky manufacturing economy.
That was evident again Friday, as Gov. Andy Beshear flew into Bowling Green for an announcement that Pennsylvania-based Crown Holdings Inc. is building a 327,000-square-foot, $147 million aluminum can manufacturing plant in Warren County's Kentucky Transpark.
The plant, slated to open in the spring of 2021, is expected to employ more than 120 workers making an average wage of $31 per hour, according to Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents.
That's the sort of industrial development that brings governors to town.
Beshear, who said this was the first economic development announcement during his young administration, displayed his grasp of the event's significance by presenting some Frankfort-distilled Blanton's bourbon to Crown executives Timothy Donahue and Gerard Gifford.
"How do you get a bottle of Blanton's?" Beshear quipped. "You open a $147 million facility."
And you get that plant by moving fast when Crown started its search for a new home and by having an established aluminum manufacturing presence.
Bowling Green was selected by Crown from among 21 locations in three states, and Donahue, Crown's president and CEO, said the presence in the region of one of the country's largest manufacturers of flat rolled aluminum sheet helped make the 44-acre Transpark site the winner.
Russellville's Logan Aluminum, a manufacturer of rolled aluminum primarily for the beverage can industry, has been undergoing its own growth spurt, investing more than $400 million and adding about 250 jobs in recent years.
Donahue, who said the new Crown plant will produce 1.3 billion cans per year at a rate of 2,800 cans per minute, said the proximity to such a reliable source of aluminum was a factor in the decision to locate in the Transpark.
"Putting it in Kentucky and working with Logan Aluminum made this site attractive," Donahue said. "We'll probably source our metal from Logan."
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch, the point man in recruiting Crown Holdings, said, "The aluminum presence in this region certainly played a role in their decision.
"Kentucky is becoming quite well-known for producing aluminum for cans and for the automotive industry."
But Bunch, who pointed out that Transpark tenant Constellium is another growing aluminum manufacturer, said the presence of the lightweight metal wasn't the only factor that allowed him to reel in this heavyweight employer.
A recent expansion of the Transpark to its current size of about 1,200 acres meant land was available, and Bowling Green's ability to meet Crown's short timeline helped as well.
Because of the growth of aluminum in both the automobile and can markets, Crown needed to quickly add to its complement of 239 plants in 47 countries.
"We're experiencing significant growth," said Gifford, Crown's executive vice president. "We needed to build a facility as rapidly as we can."
Bunch and state officials were happy to oblige.
"Luckily, our team was ready to pull all the elements together and put us in a good position," Bunch said.
State tax incentives were part of the package. KEDFA approved on Thursday $3 million in tax incentives for Crown Holdings subsidiary Crown Cork and Seal USA, based on the company meeting employment and investment numbers.
Crown only started its search for a new plant in December, and Donahue said the ability of Warren County and Kentucky officials to meet the company's timeline was a big factor.
"We do this a lot, and from time to time you find people who really make an effort to make you feel welcome," Donahue said. "The coordination among the economic development professionals you have here is second to none.
"We're all over the world, but Bowling Green is as welcoming as any environment we operate in."
Donahue promised that Crown will be a good corporate citizen.
"This is a 50- to 60-year commitment to this community," he said. "We want to offer employees an opportunity to have a career, not just a job. We'll welcome anybody who wants a career and teach them the skills they need."
Such promises are welcomed by Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who was instrumental in the development of the Transpark that is now home to companies employing nearly 3,000 workers.
"This can change the quality of life for people in southcentral Kentucky," said Buchanon, addressing the Crown executives. "By bringing this business here, you're impacting every part of our economy."
