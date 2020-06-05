The American Cancer Society's "Parade of Hope" event Friday – originally scheduled to start downtown and end at Bowling Green Ballpark – will now instead run from Living Hope Baptist Church to Broadway United Methodist Church.
Part of the ACS's "Weekend of Hope" events scheduled in lieu of the Relay for Life fundraiser normally held in June, the parade of decorated vehicles will leave Living Hope about 8 p.m. Friday. It will make its way to Broadway UMC, where the luminaria bags that honor lives lost to cancer and those battling the disease will be on display.
Kim Lindgren, publicity chair for Warren County Relay for Life, said organizers decided to move the parade from downtown because of a possible conflict with the "We Need Justice" protest rally planned for Circus Square Park.
"A large turnout is expected for that, and we do not wish to run into issues due to road closures," Lindgren said in an email.
The Relay for Life event – an annual fundraiser that brings together businesses, churches and individuals to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those lost to the disease – was scheduled for this weekend at Bowling Green Ballpark until the coronavirus pandemic and its social distancing mandates forced a change of plans.
The “Weekend of Hope” continues Saturday and Sunday with online recognitions of Relay for Life teams and cancer survivors on the local Relay for Life Facebook page.
Jill Isom, community manager for the Bowling Green ACS office, hopes the "Weekend of Hope" events will be a warmup for a rescheduled Relay for Life in the fall.
“We’re working with the Hot Rods on a date,” she said. “We’re waiting to get clarification on what their season is going to look like.”
Those interested in purchasing a luminaria bag or learning more about the parade and virtual events may visit the Warren County Relay for Life website at relayforlife.org/warrenky.
