A walk around a track or the perimeter of a baseball field will be replaced by a parade of vehicles Friday as the American Cancer Society’s Bowling Green office holds a “Weekend of Hope” event in lieu of Relay for Life.
The Relay for Life event – an annual fundraiser that brings together businesses, churches and individuals to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those lost to the disease – was scheduled for this weekend at Bowling Green Ballpark until the coronavirus pandemic and its social distancing mandates forced a change of plans.
Instead of a full-blown Relay for Life, local ACS staff and volunteers will have a “Parade of Hope” vehicle parade Friday evening that will end at Bowling Green Ballpark, where the traditional luminaria bags honoring those who have been lost to cancer or are currently battling the disease will be on display.
The “Weekend of Hope” continues Saturday and Sunday with online recognitions of Relay for Life teams and cancer survivors on the local Relay for Life Facebook page.
“We hope to move Relay to the fall,” said Jill Isom, community manager for the Bowling Green ACS office. “The original Relay date was June 5, and we wanted to recognize that date. With COVID-19, everything is different this year.”
Held at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2019 after many years at Bowling Green High School’s El Donaldson Stadium, the local Relay for Life is normally among the most successful ACS fundraisers in a seven-state region.
It raised about $300,000 last year, and Isom said the response has been good this year despite the disruption of COVID-19.
“We’ve had a couple of virtual fundraisers, and the community has been very supportive,” Isom said Tuesday. “Our goal is to have 100 luminaria bags purchased, and we’ve had a little over 80 so far.”
Those luminaria bags can be viewed after the parade Friday evening in the Bowling Green Ballpark plaza area and picked up by those who purchased them.
Gail Thomas, the volunteer event leader for Warren County’s Relay for Life, said the parade and other weekend virtual events are a good way to continue the tradition of honoring survivors and remembering those lost to cancer.
“COVID-19 hit right when planning for Relay was starting,” Thomas said. “The American Cancer Society still needs the funds, so we decided to try new and inventive ways to continue the fundraising.
“Cancer is still there, and people are still being diagnosed every day. This (parade) was a good way to at least honor our cancer survivors and still do social distancing.”
Isom said Friday’s parade will begin about 8 p.m. at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, which will wind through part of the Western Kentucky University campus and through downtown before ending at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“The (luminaria) bags will be lit up,” Isom said. “It should show up real nice when the parade ends around dusk.”
For those who can’t attend, Isom said WDNS (D-93) radio personality Tony Rose will be doing a Facebook Live video during the parade.
Isom hopes the parade is only a warmup for a full Relay for Life event in the fall.
“We’re working with the Hot Rods on a date,” she said. “We’re waiting to get clarification on what their season is going to look like.”
Those interested in purchasing a luminaria bag or learning more about the parade and virtual events can visit the Warren County Relay for Life website at www.relayforlife.org/warrenky.
