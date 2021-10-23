Cancer survivors and those still fighting their battle banded together Friday evening as they took victory laps around Fountain Square Park, which was lit up with paper lanterns for a Relay For Life Luminaria ceremony.
The Light the Night event was held in place of this year’s Relay for Life at the Bowling Green Ballpark, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The scaled-down, more intimate affair drew about 20 cancer survivors.
Among them were Bill and Joey Powell.
Bill Powell, a retired head swim team coach for Western Kentucky University, said he considers himself “fortunate.” He’s been cancer-free now for nine years, and his wife Joey, for more than five. With both their families in Michigan, the two leaned on each other during their respective bouts with cancer, the couple said.
The two weren’t letting the smaller celebration dampen their spirits.
“Having it here at the square is just lovely, really nice,” Joey Powell said, glancing up at the iconic park fountain that was lit up in Relay for Life purple. “I think this is the heart of downtown. It is the heart of Bowling Green, and it is one of the most beautiful squares in any town.”
The Friday evening event recognized a group of cancer survivors with an emcee who called out their names. Men in tuxes and women in evening gowns stepped forward to escort the honorees up to a podium, where they received medallions.
For the purposes of the event, the term cancer survivors refers to both those who’ve beaten the disease and those still fighting it, said Terrie Lawson, the associate director for Kentucky and Indiana Relay for Life. Someone is a survivor from the minute they’re diagnosed, she said.
Along with building awareness and community, the event also aimed to be inclusive.
Caregivers, who often go overlooked as they support their loved ones post-diagnosis, were recognized at the event with their own lap around the park.
“Caregivers are so important to survivors,” Lawson said. “We want to make sure that no one is overlooked.”
The event also featured vocals from indie singer and songwriter Darla Day, giveaways and recognitions of various community teams who chipped in to raise money for cancer research. Through virtual campaigns, the local Relay for Life chapter raised some $40,000 for cancer research, with the community teams raising $2,500.
– Donations can be made online at relayforlife.org/warrenky