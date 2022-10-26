Revisiting a fairness ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity could be in the offing for the Bowling Green City Commission, depending on the results of November’s election.
That and a pressing need to address housing in a growing community were the big issues that reared their heads Monday in a candidate forum held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
But it wasn’t so much the elephant in the room as the pachyderm party members who weren’t in the room that attracted notice.
In a forum for those running for Warren County magistrate and judge-executive, Bowling Green City Commission and 20th District state representative, a couple of high-profile Republican office-seekers were conspicuous by their absence at an event organized by the Bowling Green/Warren County NAACP and the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission.
State Rep. Patti Minter, a Democrat, fielded questions solo, with Republican opponent Kevin Jackson absent, and judge-executive candidates Democrat Keith Evanoff and Independent Jim Duffer gave their views on issues while Republican front-runner Doug Gorman was attending another event.
The forum brought out eight of the 11 candidates for city commission, with incumbents Dana Beasley-Brown, Carlos Bailey and Melinda Hill showing up along with Justin Chaffin, Nathan Morguelan, Don Langley, Johnalma Barnett and Sandy Jones Boussard.
Incumbent city commissioner Sue Parrigin, out of town dealing with a death in her family, and candidates Stephanie Matthews and Joe Denning didn’t attend.
Four of the eight candidates in contested county magistrate races showed up.
First District Magistrate candidates Josh Poling and Scott Lasley were on hand, along with incumbent 4th District Magistrate Rex McWhorter and Rick DuBose, a candidate in the 3rd district magistrate race.
That turnout, though, wasn’t good enough for Saundra Ardrey, a Western Kentucky University political science associate professor and the moderator for Monday’s forum.
“When making your (voting) decisions, think about who shows up,” Ardrey told the crowd of around 50 people, many of whom contributed to the forum’s questions about issues facing local minority communities.
“The African-American community has only one forum like this,” Ardrey said after the event. “I think the office-seekers should make a special effort to come.
“I think it’s an insult when they don’t come and recognize our community.”
Like Parrigin, both Gorman and Jackson said the forum conflicted with other commitments.
“I had an event previously scheduled in Smiths Grove, and I couldn’t change it,” Gorman said. “I hated to miss it, but I couldn’t be in two places at one time.”
Jackson, a member of the Warren County Board of Education, attended a regional meeting of school boards Monday in Butler County.
“I would’ve loved to be there, but I’m still a school board member,” Jackson said. “This meeting has been on my calendar for months.”
The shortage in participation didn’t mean the audience was short-changed when it came to strong opinions, especially on the subject of a fairness ordinance that has been considered by the city commission but never passed.
“Yes, I will vote to pass it,” Bailey said in response to a question about a fairness ordinance. “We must do this, not because of any economic advantage but because it’s the right thing to do.”
“I’m a proud supporter of a fairness ordinance,” Beasley-Brown said.
Chaffin, a political newcomer, made it clear where he stood on the divisive issue, saying: “Absolutely I will vote for it. Human rights are fundamental and will make our community stronger.”
Morguelan, who has run unsuccessfully for city commission in the past and is a big advocate of expanding the body from its current four members, said: “It (fairness ordinance) is common sense. There’s no reason not to do it.”
Candidates for city and county races raised the topic of how to deal with Bowling Green’s explosive growth and the resulting need for more workers and more housing.
Pointing out that Bowling Green is ill-prepared for the influx of new residents expected when the Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant and the Tyson Foods plant begin production, Poling said: “We’re really good at attracting businesses but not so good at preparing for them.”
“Lack of affordable housing is our most pressing issue,” said Boussard, who promised to work with local builders on how best to address the problem.
Chaffin called the current local housing situation “a crisis” and said: “We need every hand on deck to fix it. There are people living on the edge of poverty because they’re struggling to pay rent.”
Minter, when she fielded the questions offered by Ardrey, also stressed the importance of finding more affordable housing and said one way to address the problem is by bringing in “jobs that pay a living wage.”
But Minter saved her strongest words not for her race against Jackson but for another item on the ballot: constitutional amendment 2, which would add language to the state constitution saying “Nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
“That amendment is an example of extremism,” Minter said. “It’s a cruel, cruel amendment. It has no exceptions for anything.
“The only reason to have it on the ballot is to push voter turnout for partisan purposes.”